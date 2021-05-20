newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Commissions Created To Advise How Federal Pandemic Relief Funds Are Spent

mtpr.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFour newly established advisory commissions will make recommendations to Montana’s governor on how to spend more than $1.5 billion of federal pandemic relief funds. The governor’s office Wednesday announced the commissions, made up of state lawmakers and appointees from the executive branch. They will focus on proposals to fund infrastructure, communications, economic stabilization and health projects and programs.

www.mtpr.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Blasdel
Person
Llew Jones
Person
Greg Gianforte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Representatives#Federal Assistance#Federal Budget#State Budget#American Rescue Plan Act#The Wic Program#The Montana Lottery#Hb 632#Home#D Helena#The Department Of Labor#General Counsel#Commission Members#State Capital Projects#Mortgage Assistance#Appropriations#State Lawmakers#Appointees#Review#Communications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Public Health
Related
Montana StatePosted by
The Center Square

Montana set to receive $900 million in federal relief funding

(The Center Square) – The state of Montana is set to receive $906 million in federal funding as part of the "American Rescue Plan" passed by Congress earlier this year. The funding, according to the U.S. Department of Treasury, can be used for a variety of pandemic-related reasons, including to support COVID-19 response efforts; replace tax revenue lost because of government-mandated restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the respiratory disease; support state and local economies including businesses; and other related purposes.
Politicsaltoday.com

Kay Ivey joins 19 other governors urging action at the U.S. border

Today Gov. Kay Ivey joined 19 other governors in a call for Joe Biden to take action and reverse their policies regarding the U.S. border. The group wrote a letter to President Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris describing worsening conditions at the border. In April, Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey declared...
Public Healthvintonjacksoncourier.com

Gov. DeWine to deny federal COVID unemployment funds

Beginning on June 26, Ohio will no longer be participating in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provided an additional $300 a week in federal unemployment funds, according to an announcement made by Governor Mike DeWine during his weekly COVID-19 press briefing. Ohio follows eleven other states that have left the program prematurely including Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wyoming.
Public Healthdarientimes.com

New Mexico awaits $1.75B in federal pandemic relief

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's state government will receive $1.75 billion in pandemic relief from the federal government under the economic recovery plan from the Biden administration and Congress, the U.S. Treasury Department announced on Monday. New Mexico is eligible to receive its entire state allotment of flexible...
Politicsharrisondaily.com

Federal funds must be spent with care, governor says

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced this week that he has, by executive order, established the American Rescue Plan Steering Committee. The committee is comprised of eight state cabinet officials or …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
Nevada StateLas Vegas Sun

Nevada gets guidance on spending federal COVID relief funds

CARSON CITY — State lawmakers have received guidance on how they can spend billions of federal aid dollars coming into Nevada from the American Rescue Plan. The question now is, will there be enough time in the legislative session to act?. Lawmakers are rapidly approaching the May 31 end date...
Brooke County, WVheraldstaronline.com

Federal funding among commission business

WELLSBURG — Federal pandemic relief funds, littering and speeding trucks were among matters before the Brooke County Commission on Tuesday. The commissioners and other area officials are slated to meet later this month with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin and officials with the state auditor’s office to learn about guidelines set for funds issued to local government bodies through the federal American Rescue Plan.
Columbus, INRepublic

City creates fund for fed relief money

Columbus is taking steps to prepare to receive the first half of its funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, including how to document future expenditures made with those funds. Columbus City Council has passed an ordinance creating the ARP Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund. While ordinances are typically required...
Small BusinessHartford Business

SBA has doled out $12B+ in pandemic relief funds to CT businesses

Connecticut businesses have received more than $12 billion in federal COVID-19 recovery aid since the start of the pandemic. The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Connecticut district director Catherine Marx provided the updated tally on Monday. The majority of the money -- $9.8 billion -- has come from the Paycheck Protection Program, which was extended in January after providing $6.7 billion worth of potentially forgivable loans to 64,000 businesses in the state last year.
Health Serviceskhn.org

HHS May Push Deadline For Hospitals To Spend Pandemic Relief Funds

In other news: 32 hospitals have sued the Department of Health and Human Services, alleging that Secretary Xavier Becerra is discriminating against states that did not expand Medicaid. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Wednesday said the agency is considering extending the deadline that providers have to spend relief funds by...
Oregon Statethechronicleonline.com

Tracking the Money: US Treasury details pandemic relief funds for Oregon

Under the American Rescue Plan (ARP) of 2021, Oregon is slated to receive $2.6 billion and Monday, May 10, the U.S. Treasury Department announced the specific ways the funds can be used for pandemic relief and when the funds are expected. The treasury department's Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery...
HealthMirror

Fewer renters applying for pandemic relief funds

Fewer renters than expected are applying for pandemic assistance in Pennsylvania, alarming state officials who urged tenants who are behind on rent to submit their applications now in light of a judge’s recent decision striking down a national eviction moratorium. The ruling has been put on hold while the Biden...
Newton, IARadio Iowa

ISEA calls for teachers to be in on discussions of spending $770 million in federal pandemic relief

The state teachers union is calling on superintendents and school boards to include teachers and other school staff in discussions about how districts plan to use the latest batch of $770 million in federal pandemic relief. State law limits teacher contract negotiations to a discussion of salaries, but ISEA president Mike Beranek said U.S. Department of Education guidelines require “all school employees” to be engaged in “meaningful consultation” in how federal funds approved in March are used.
U.S. Politicswmay.com

Federal Rules Could Complicate Plans For COVID Relief Funds

Newly-unveiled rules for the use of federal COVID relief dollars could put a big dent in Governor JB Pritzker’s budget plans. The rules issued Tuesday say the state cannot use the billions of dollars it will receive under the American Rescue Plan to pay off debt. Pritzker had planned to use a portion of those funds to repay more than $3 billion in loans it obtained from the Federal Reserve last year to maintain cash flow at the start of the pandemic.