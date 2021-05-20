Commissions Created To Advise How Federal Pandemic Relief Funds Are Spent

(The Center Square) – The state of Montana is set to receive $906 million in federal funding as part of the "American Rescue Plan" passed by Congress earlier this year. The funding, according to the U.S. Department of Treasury, can be used for a variety of pandemic-related reasons, including to support COVID-19 response efforts; replace tax revenue lost because of government-mandated restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the respiratory disease; support state and local economies including businesses; and other related purposes.