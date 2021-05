These hanging fabric bins are just the thing to add extra storage or organization in a small space! My Golden Thimble created the hanging storage pods to help sort her laundry, and she shares the free sewing pattern on her blog. She uses the bins to separate out the dirty towels from the rest of her laundry so she can run those in a separate load. But of course, these storage bins would be handy in many rooms of the house, not just the laundry room. They’d be great above a child’s desk to hold art supplies perhaps? Or in a child’s room to hold toys. So many ways to use them! Go to My Golden Thimble for the free pattern and sewing tutorial.