One state has more COVID variant cases than any other and the number is expanding rapidly. Studies estimate that the number of people who have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. is more than 900,000 while the death count worldwide is almost 7 million. While the rates of new cases have begun to decrease due to social distancing measures and the vaccine, the U.S. has still averaged between 50,000 and 70,000 new cases per day since the beginning of March 2021.