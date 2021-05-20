newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsburg, VA

Kingsmill: A fairway covered in a nation's footprints

Posted by 
13News Now
13News Now
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — There's no better place than Kingsmill to take a trip back to 1607. 414 years ago, settlers landed for the very first time at what is now Hole 17. On the shores where settlers first touched soil on what would eventually become America, golfers consider what club to use, but what were those settlers thinking? Where pros toss grass to the wind, testing direction, settlers once blew up onto the coast, wondering what waited in an undiscovered land.

www.13newsnow.com
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamsburg, VA
Sports
City
Jamestown, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Fish#Land Area#Safe Landing#British#Kingsmill Resort#Original Landing Area#Grass#Golfers#Golf Courses#Settlers#America#History#Soil#Ducks#Soldiers#Time#Direction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Virginia Statenorthernvirginiamag.com

Cape Charles, Virginia, is the perfect summer beach getaway

This serene spot is a perfect match for Etsy’s Color of the Year: sky blue. It’s the color of calm and tranquility—exactly what Cape Charles is all about. There is no well-trodden wooden boardwalk in Cape Charles. You also won’t find surfing-caliber waves. You will, however, find easygoing ripples, toddler-friendly beaches, and the most breathtakingly beautiful bay sunsets you’ve ever seen. Situated on the southern tip of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, Cape Charles is a short drive from bustling Virginia Beach, yet few have heard of it, much less strolled its tree-lined streets dotted with ornate Victorians. But this coastal gem that grew up as the last stop on a rail line is beloved by those in on the secret.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Virginia StateNBC12

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Williamsburg, VAwydaily.com

Colonial Williamsburg and Community Partners join for Juneteenth 2021

WILLIAMSBURG — Colonial Williamsburg will join community partners to commemorate Juneteenth with a series of events on June 19, 2021. Observances will start at 10 a.m. on Market Square in Colonial Williamsburg’s Historic area. The keynote address will be given by Professor Robert Watson of Hampton University. This hourlong program is free and open to the public, presented in partnership with William & Mary, the Let Freedom Ring Foundation, the city and Colonial Williamsburg.
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Virginia StatePosted by
Only In Virginia

An Underrated Virginia State Park, Occoneechee State Park Is A Lakefront Adventure Waiting To Happen

How many of Virginia’s state parks have you visited? There are so many incredible options to choose from, no matter the region you’re visiting. Some, like Grayson Highlands State Park, are famous for their epic mountain views. Yet for every popular state park, there are a few that are relatively lesser-known and no less remarkable. […] The post An Underrated Virginia State Park, Occoneechee State Park Is A Lakefront Adventure Waiting To Happen appeared first on Only In Your State.
Williamsburg, VAwydaily.com

Business Briefs: May 10-16, 2021

Welcome to our new Monday column, Business Briefs! Each week, we will provide a round up for you with business-related stories published WYDaily during the last week. Do you have a business-related story idea? We want to hear from you! Please send us an email at Info@WYDaily.com and tell us all about it!