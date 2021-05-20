Kingsmill: A fairway covered in a nation's footprints
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — There's no better place than Kingsmill to take a trip back to 1607. 414 years ago, settlers landed for the very first time at what is now Hole 17. On the shores where settlers first touched soil on what would eventually become America, golfers consider what club to use, but what were those settlers thinking? Where pros toss grass to the wind, testing direction, settlers once blew up onto the coast, wondering what waited in an undiscovered land.www.13newsnow.com