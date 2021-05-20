newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Mega Millions Payout for May 21: How Much You’ll Win After Tax by State

By Stephanie Dube Dwilson
Heavy.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe $515 million Mega Millions lottery drawing is taking place on Friday, May 21. If you do win the jackpot, however, you won’t be taking home $515 million — but you’ll still be taking home a lot. The exact amount varies depending on where you live and your state income taxes. Here is how much the payout will be by state and how much you would actually take home after taxes if you won.

heavy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New Mexico State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Income Tax#Cash Prizes#Usa Mega#Non Arizona#Lottery Winnings Colorado#Income Taxes#Lottery Prizes#Federal Taxes#Lottery Critic#In State Residents#Inflation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mega Millions
News Break
Business
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
EconomyTax Foundation

How Much Does Your State Collect in Sales Taxes Per Capita?

This week’s map looks at state and local sales tax collections per capita. Forty-five states and the District of Columbia have state-levied sales taxes. Five states—Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire, and Oregon—do not collect sales taxes at the state level, although Alaska allows localities to impose local sales taxes. In...
LotteryPosted by
Newsweek

Powerball Numbers For 05/01/21, Saturday Jackpot was $129 Million

The Powerball jackpot for 05/01/21 was $129 million, and here are the numbers for the Saturday night drawing. Saturday night's 05/01/21 Powerball jackpot was estimated at $129 million, with a cash option of $89.6 million. There was no grand prize winner on Saturday, which moves the jackpot to $142 million for the Wednesday 05/05/21 Powerball drawing.
Lotteryreviewjournal.com

$430M Mega Millions jackpot drawing Friday evening

The numbers for a $430 million Mega Millions jackpot will be drawn Friday evening. A jackpot has not been won since Feb. 16. The drawing is at 8 p.m. PDT. The cash prize is estimated to be $291.1 million. Tickets can be purchased in Arizona and California. The odds of...
Indiana StateRepublic

How much of a state reserve is too much?

How much of our tax dollars should the state of Indiana hold in reserve?. Unlike many states and the federal government, the Hoosier State requires that state and local units of government operate on a balanced budget. Most residents would agree that provision of the Indiana Constitution makes perfect sense....
Lottery987theshark.com

Mega Millions At $430 Million

What would you buy with $430,000,000? Would you invest it? Would you start a business? Buy crypto? Beachfront Property? Whenever I buy a lottery ticket, I do it primarily to dream. I know there’s practically no chance of winning, but I enjoy thinking about what I would do with that kind of loot. My first must-do would be hopping on a jet and spending a couple of months in Italy, eating pasta and getting fat. The Mega Millions jackpot has gone without a winner since February, meaning one person may win almost half a billion dollars before taxes tomorrow night. Don’t you love it when someone says, “yeah, but that’s BEFORE taxes”, like you’ll only be left with $4.63 afterward. You’d still receive #291 million dollars after Uncle Sam gets his portion. Then again, there are the looming statistics…the majority of winners wind up declaring bankruptcy within just a few years of winning. One guy even got murdered by people who were trying to scam him out of his money! Still, it’s a bit mesmorizing to think about winning that much money for a two dollar investment in a ticket. Millions jackpot has been increasing since mid-February which means the jackpot for this week’s drawing will reach $430 million. To win, you have to buy your ticket by Friday night at 10 pm. Good luck! Source: WFLA.com.
Atlanta, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) — The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:. Missouri police: Man found dead in crashed car had been shot. Missouri man charged with murder in St. Louis shooting. Person found in submerged vehicle in southeast Missouri dies. Springfield police find man fatally...
LotteryStar-Tribune

Ohio offers $1m lottery for people getting vaccine

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has unrolled incentives including a weekly $1 million lottery prize and drawings for college scholarships to encourage people to get vaccinated. He also praised businesses and sports teams that are offering incentives for people to get vaccinated.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

How Often Do Derechos Hit The State of Iowa?

As warmer weather sets in, and strong storms begin to make their way back in to Iowa, many residents are still worried. They're worried about another derecho hitting our state, just like last August 10th. It hasn't even been a year yet, and many of us are wondering, could it happen again?