Mega Millions Payout for May 21: How Much You’ll Win After Tax by State

What would you buy with $430,000,000? Would you invest it? Would you start a business? Buy crypto? Beachfront Property? Whenever I buy a lottery ticket, I do it primarily to dream. I know there’s practically no chance of winning, but I enjoy thinking about what I would do with that kind of loot. My first must-do would be hopping on a jet and spending a couple of months in Italy, eating pasta and getting fat. The Mega Millions jackpot has gone without a winner since February, meaning one person may win almost half a billion dollars before taxes tomorrow night. Don’t you love it when someone says, “yeah, but that’s BEFORE taxes”, like you’ll only be left with $4.63 afterward. You’d still receive #291 million dollars after Uncle Sam gets his portion. Then again, there are the looming statistics…the majority of winners wind up declaring bankruptcy within just a few years of winning. One guy even got murdered by people who were trying to scam him out of his money! Still, it’s a bit mesmorizing to think about winning that much money for a two dollar investment in a ticket. Millions jackpot has been increasing since mid-February which means the jackpot for this week’s drawing will reach $430 million. To win, you have to buy your ticket by Friday night at 10 pm. Good luck! Source: WFLA.com.