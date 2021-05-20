Miitopia party members: How many party members can I have?

Best answer: You can have up to 10 party members in Miitopia, but only four can be used in battle at one time. Have you ever wanted to go on an adventure with your friends? And not like a typical hike or a walk through the park adventure; we're talking like, fight a demon lord and save the world type of adventure. In Miitopia, you can do just that! In this DIY adventure, you create every character you encounter, which means you can add friends, family, popular musicians, fictional characters, or made-up creations to your party and watch them fight, argue, and become the best of friends, all while stopping a world-ending threat. Just like in real life!