Biden administration will close 2 ICE detention centers in Georgia and Massachusetts after allegations of abuse

QUEMADO, TX – This week’s headlines about five unaccompanied migrant children gave most of us chills. If you watched the video, then your chills may have led to sobs. A Texas rancher found five unaccompanied migrant children abandoned on his property near the border. The children ranged in ages from eleven months to seven years old. The whole incident was caught on video in a viral moment which left most of us wondering what is happening at our southern border. The rancher’s wife, Katie Hobbs, said her husband called her early Sunday morning and then sent a picture of the five little girls left on their land. “They were crying, they were scared, they didn’t know where their parents were,” said Hobbs. Mrs. Hobbs rushed over to where her husband was, took out her phone, and started recording what was unfolding. She told viewers that the little girls were left on a dirty blanket. The youngest child, a baby, didn’t have a diaper and crawled around in the dirt. On the videos, Hobbs records one of the little girls, an infant in the arms of a farm employee. During the video, Hobbs said, “If this doesn’t make you mad and want to take to the streets, I don’t know what will.” Hobbs said during their decades on the farm, they’ve never seen this many migrants crossing over from Mexico. She also noted that just last week, a group of fifty men crossed not even a half a mile from their home. Hobbs said she fears it will only get worse.