Biden administration will close 2 ICE detention centers in Georgia and Massachusetts after allegations of abuse

By esnodgrass@businessinsider.com (Erin Snodgrass)
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleICE will cut ties with two immigration detention centers, officials announced Thursday. The Georgia and Massachusetts facilities have both come under federal investigation in the last year. Those who remain will be transferred out of the facilities. See more stories on Insider's business page. The Biden administration will close two...

