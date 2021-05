Pro-Palestinian protesters have taken over a drone factory in Leicester, which they claim produces a type of drone used by the Israeli military.The demonstrators said they scaled the roof and chained the gates at the factory of UAV Tactical Systems, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems and French firm Thales, on Wednesday to disrupt “production of arms and military technology”.Images showed protesters on the roof spraying flares and holding a banner with their group name “Palestine Action”.Demonstrators vowed to take their occupation of the Leicester factory, which manufactures unmanned aerial vehicles, into the night. The Independent understands they were still at...