newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
KRIS 6 News

New mental health care facility slated to open next spring

By Illi-Anna Martinez
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wLArY_0a6Eptem00

More resources are coming to the Coastal Bend to help address mental health.

Today, Christus Spohn Health System and Oceans Healthcare unveiled plans to build a new, state-of-the-art behavioral health unit at Christus Spohn Shoreline.

The two-floor unit will have 40 beds, along with the most up-to-date technology. Nearly 150 trained healthcare professionals will be on hand to help those who face mental health challenges.

"I think that when we talk about our community, we need to recognize that our wellness is part of our health,” Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said.

The new behavioral health unit will replace the current one at Christus Spohn Memorial.

Construction is expected to be complete next spring.

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

2K+
Followers
943
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christus Health#Mental Health Care#Behavioral Health#Community Health#Community Care#The Coastal Bend#Christus Spohn Shoreline#Christus Spohn Memorial#Mental Health Challenges#Spring#Construction#Unit#Nueces#Today
Related
Tulare, CAourvalleyvoice.com

Kaweah Health opens new Tulare Clinic to improve access to care

Kaweah Health’s Tulare Clinic is now open and working to increase access to care in one of the most clinically-underserved counties in California. Primary and walk-in care is available to patients from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Tulare Clinic at 1000 N. Mooney Boulevard in Tulare. The clinic is accepting patients with all insurances whether it be Medi-Cal, Medicare, or commercial insurance. Appointments can be requested online at www.kaweahdelta.org/tulare or by calling 559-624-6358. The 10,800-square-foot clinic is located in the former IRS building on the corner of Prosperity Avenue and Mooney Boulevard. It has 20 exam rooms, a lab onsite for patients, and three behavioral health rooms for therapy, psychiatry and eventually, child psychiatry.
Michigan StateDaily Mining Gazette

Michigan mental health care being squeezed

HOUGHTON — A May 3, 2021, social post published by the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office criticized Michigan for its lack of mental health care access, along with an appeal to the public:. “We are asking that you help us start the discussion locally, contact your state representatives, contact your mental...
Sarasota, FLsrqmagazine.com

Help Remove the Stigma from Mental Health Care

Great news arrived in my email on Thursday. The CDC formally declared that if you have been vaccinated, you may resume activities that you did prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a pivotal turning point to return to a normal life for our community, workplaces, and schools. However, for...
Mental HealthColumbian

GAO report knocks mental health care during pandemic

Therapists and other behavioral health care providers cut hours, reduced staffs and turned away patients during the pandemic as more Americans experienced depression symptoms and drug overdoses, according to a new report from the Government Accountability Office. The report on patient access to behavioral health care during the COVID-19 crisis...
Mental Healthkaiserpermanente.org

Policy therapy to improve U.S. mental health care

All of us who live with mental health conditions, including me, share a common goal in treatment — to feel better. Ideally, treatment and therapy enable us to understand ourselves more clearly, live fuller lives, and better manage fear, anxiety, sadness, and troubled thoughts. There may be many paths to healing, but unlike a wandering, beautiful hike, the destination is the goal.
Mental HealthUS News and World Report

Helpline Provides Faster Mental Health Care Around Pregnancy

In an effort to connect women with responsive mental health care in the weeks before and after pregnancy, the state health department and a collaborative virtual psychiatry practice are partnering up to provide consultation with clinicians statewide. For the last three months, the groups have been piloting a project called...
Mental HealthHerald-Times

Letter: Expand insurance for mental health care

There were 11.4 million people who experienced serious mental illness in 2018. Of those, 64% received treatment for their disease. One reason many don’t is that 13.4% don’t have insurance coverage. Deinstitutionalization gave people suffering from mental illnesses more freedom, however, community mental health centers are not equipped to properly...
Health Servicesenr.com

ASHRAE Publishes Updated Ventilation Standard for Health Care Facilities

ASHRAE has released an updated edition of its ventilation standard for health care facilities that has been expanded to reflect the new normal in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 edition of ANSI/ASHRAE/ASHE Standard 170, Ventilation of Health Care Facilities offers guidance, regulation and mandates to designers of health...
Mental Healthketteringhealth.org

Seeking Mental Health Help: Start with Your Primary Care Physician

Mental illnesses are common in the United States, but they are still difficult to talk about for many people. It can be scary to admit you need help, and the thought of seeking a mental health provider can seem daunting. But you can start with someone you’re already comfortable with—your primary care provider (PCP).
Mental HealthKingsport Times-News

Editorial: Be open and honest about your mental health

Editor’s note: Guest editorials may not necessarily reflect the opinion of the newspaper. The following is from Marie Williams, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. Around the world and right here in Tennessee, we celebrate May as Mental Health Month. After the past year,...