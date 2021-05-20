newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

What Elon Musk hath wrought on bitcoin — and what happens next

By Ryan Luke
Posted by 
Ladders
Ladders
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BUyEE_0a6Epp7s00

If you haven’t heard that Bitcoin’s price has experienced a (rather steep) decline since last Tuesday, you’ve either just come back from a 10-day internet detox, or you’re just not that clued into what’s happening in the crypto-investment sphere. But it looks like its price is already on the path to recovery.

On May 11th, one Bitcoin was worth an impressive $56,485; yet at its lowest point on May 19, the value dropped down to $39,926 (using the latest figures from CoinDesk, a site that specializes in digital currencies).

That’s a decrease of almost 30% in just over a week, with the price reaching its lowest point since February after the greatest decline.

BTC has shown some recovery; its current price hovers around $42,065 as of May 20. Is this a dead-cat bounce (brief recovery in the price of a declining stock)? Only time will tell.

The fluctuations raise plenty of questions. What exactly happened to make Bitcoin’s future flash before its eyes initially? Is the value likely to rise or fall in the days to come? And what should we be expecting or doing as investors? As you can probably tell, this is a dynamic, fast-changing situation, but here’s my best take on what’s going on.

It’s a market correction

The decline we’ve seen in Bitcoin’s value may represent a massive market correction. This drop follows a serious surge — the price of BTC rose from $18,980.98 at the beginning of December 2020 to $54,181.91 by February 2021.

It then reached an all-time high of more than $64,000 in April; it’s possible that Bitcoin may have become overvalued in this period.

But is the price likely to keep falling or have we simply seen a temporary dip with a steady recovery to follow?

Although Bitcoin’s value has always experienced a series of dips, this one seems a little different so far. Whereas investors previously viewed decreases in Bitcoin’s value as an opportunity to buy in and profit, they now appear to expect further declines.

BTC has continued to break new, lower support levels during its recent freefall — some analysts predict that we can expect a new support level (a level that an asset does not fall below for some time) of around $35,000 over the next few days. Yet, just weeks ago, the support level was as high as $47,000.

Market corrections come when an asset gets overvalued, and they’re generally triggered by a major event that changes market sentiment. They can be short-term or very long-running — unfortunately, there’s no way of knowing which way things will swing in the heat of the moment.

In the case of Bitcoin, the relevant trigger appears to be increased interest in other cryptocurrencies among investors. Bitcoin has always been the dominant player in the crypto world and viewed as the most viable cryptocurrency, but the tide is gradually beginning to turn.

As interest in these alternative currencies has increased, doubts about the viability of Bitcoin have intensified. In turn, the market has reacted by devaluing Bitcoin.

But why the sudden change, you might ask? Two words: Elon Musk.

The Musk factor

Musk appears to be a major culprit in pumping up market sentiment in favor of Bitcoin and then letting it deflate shortly after. The billionaire had a considerable role to play in the initial spike in the cryptocurrency’s value thanks to his initial enthusiasm for Bitcoin and Tesla’s announcement that it would accept the cryptocurrency.

Then the firm and its CEO made a sudden U-turn, with Tesla making a major sell-off of its Bitcoin reserves and reversing its announcement to accept Bitcoin payments. Musk also made a series of negative tweets about the currency. Naturally, this caused panic and huge damage.

Some believe Musk may have done all this in a bid to line his own pockets, and many Bitcoin believers have criticized his moves as being reckless and ignorant.

However, others praise his dedication to true decentralization and a brighter, cleaner future — academics and crypto enthusiasts have long been aware of the very real moral problems associated with Bitcoin.

Musk has highlighted some of them, such as Bitcoin’s reliance on excessive amounts of dirty energy for its mining operations, causing significant potential damage to the environment. Cryptocurrencies that rely on different processes to decentralize their operations may stand a better chance of overcoming these issues — although whether Dogecoin poses a real alternative remains unclear.

Regardless of where you stand on these ethical dilemmas, you probably have a bigger question in your mind right now: Is this the end of the road for Bitcoin or should we feel reassured by its sudden recovery?

What the future holds for Bitcoin

If you’re an investor, you’re no doubt wondering what can we expect Bitcoin’s price to do over the next few days, weeks, and months. Is now a good time to invest before a potential bounceback, and how can profits be made from these swings?

Ultimately, your decision should come down to how much intrinsic value you believe Bitcoin holds. If you disagree with Musk and believe the cryptocurrency has a legitimate future, show your confidence by investing or holding. But if you’re only in this for the profit, be prepared for a potentially rocky ride.

Ladders

Ladders

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Ladders is the leading source for professional career news & advice.

 https://www.theladders.com/career-advice/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Investors#Potential Investors#Btc#Devaluing Bitcoin#Bitcoin Payments#Coindesk#Internet#Digital Currencies#True Decentralization#Profit#Market Sentiment#Panic#Negative Tweets#Dips#Increased Interest#Excessive Amounts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Tesla
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Ladders

This expert says your burnout could be something more serious

Research is suggesting that burnout could be another name for job-induced depression – but is that true?. In a recent meta-analysis of 14 different studies spanning the countries of France, Finland, New Zealand, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland, researchers of the University of Neuchâtel examined how depression and burnout symptoms overlap. Their conclusions were that the three symptoms that were proposed to be specific only to burnout, “exhaustion, detachment, and low professional efficacy,” all overlapped with various symptoms of depression. Burnout and depression showed a 60% correlation.
Skin CarePosted by
Ladders

11 ways you have unknowingly abused your skin over the years

Think Botox and fillers are the answer to youthful skin? Think again!. According to dermatologists and skin care professionals, healthy, strong skin is more receptive to these treatments, so having a good base foundation is critical if you hope to maintain youthful looking skin for as long as possible. That...
Stocksncadvertiser.com

Elon Musk, Chamath Palihapitiya and Cathie Wood face a Reddit reckoning

Back in January I highlighted three people who'd become the face of the booming stock market: Tesla boss Elon Musk, serial SPAC promoter Chamath Palihapitiya and stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Investment Management. The trio are evangelists for innovation and each, in their way, has encouraged investors to pour...
Aerospace & DefenseVox

The FCC’s big bet on Elon Musk

Derrin Carelli’s Reddit post couldn’t be a better advertisement for Starlink, the satellite internet service brought to you by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. In a short video, Carelli shows off the breathtaking view from his cabin, nearly 11,000 feet up in the Colorado Rockies. The camera pans down to a tiny satellite dish perched on the edge of a cliff, then Carelli walks into his cabin, where he taps on his iPad. A YouTube video of Joe Rogan interviewing Musk comes up and loads immediately. High-speed, low-latency internet in the middle of nowhere. Carelli gives the camera a thumbs up.
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Bitcoin tumbles after Musk implied Tesla may sell cryptocurrency

(May 17): Elon Musk continued to whipsaw the price of Bitcoin, briefly sending it to the lowest since February after implying in a Twitter exchange Sunday that Tesla Inc. may sell or has sold its cryptocurrency holdings. Bitcoin slid below $45,000 for the first time in almost three months after...
Stockssecurities.io

Musk Confirms Tesla Hasn’t Sold Its Bitcoins

Tesla founder Elon Musk said today that the company is holding its Bitcoins (BTC). “To clarify speculation, Tesla has not sold any Bitcoin,” tweeted Musk. The speculation started after Musk started debating the merits of Bitcoin on Twitter. Specifically, after he replied “Indeed” to the following tweet by user @cryptowhale:
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

BTC Price Touches 3-Month Low after Musk Did Not Entirely Deny Tesla Plans to Sell Off Bitcoin Holdings

The recent Bitcoin losses began after Elon Musk shows concern about the coin’s environmental impact. The value of Bitcoin declined further after Elon Musk said that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) did not precisely deny that the company could sell its Bitcoin holdings. In a tweet posted on the 17th of May, Musk said that “Tesla has not sold any Bitcoin,” not stating whether the company will never sell its Bitcoin holdings or not. At press time, Bitcoin is down 8.32% to $44,881.
Stocksbeincrypto.com

Bitcoin Stabilizes After Tumultuous Period of Musk Tweets

Bitcoin stabilized around $45,000 after Tesla CEO Elon Musk clarified the firm would not be selling its holdings. “To clarify speculation, Tesla has not sold any Bitcoin,” Musk tweeted just before 8 AM CET on May 17. The tweet was a reply to Bitcoin Archive, which bemoaned the effect of Musk’s tweet the day before on the price of Bitcoin.
StocksBusiness Insider

Elon Musk continues to talk up dogecoin - to the dismay of bitcoin bulls

Elon Musk tweeted about "going all in on doge" and improving the network on Monday. Musk has halted bitcoin payments for Teslas and even hinted the company may sell its holdings. Many bitcoin bulls are angry with Musk for flirting with dogecoin, which they say is pointless. Sign up here...
Stocksfinbold.com

Polygon (MATIC) surges 314% in a month despite turbulences around bitcoin

Polygon, a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) cryptocurrency and a framework for building and connecting Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks, has recorded a staggering 314% spike in value within a month as bitcoin continues to trade in the red zone below the $50,000 mark. By press time, Polygon was trading at $1.74, while as of...
StocksPosted by
Newsweek

Talk and Tweets from Elon Musk Send Bitcoin Value Reeling

Elon giveth, and Elon taketh away. At least when it comes to Bitcoin. The tweets of the second-richest man in the world, Elon Musk, affect the cryptocurrency market like thunderbolts, driving the price for Bitcoin, the world's leading crypto by market cap, up or down regardless of other market factors.
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin price drops again due to Elon Musk’s tweets

Musk does not plan to sell his Bitcoin in the short term. Musk will continue to accept Dogecoin as a payment method. Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, again interferes with the Bitcoin price, giving it a new slash with his tweets. Musk clarifies that the company has not sold its BTC shares, following his suggestions about the cryptocurrency. The latest tweets from him had complained about BTC and its damage to the ecosystem.
StocksCoinTelegraph

Elon Musk tweets BTC price bottom? 5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) is nearing $40,000 this week as “Dogefather” Elon Musk deals out pure pain to hodlers — what’s next?. After a traumatic weekend for many crypto investors, Monday is setting the stage for the next chapter in the wild 2021 bull market. Cointlegraph takes a look at five factors...
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

Elon Musk on Bitcoin Decentralization: from Hero to Villain

In response to the energy use claims by Elon Musk, crypto investor and advocate Peter McCormack shared a Twitter thread explaininyg wh he considers that Elon Musk is uninformed in many Bitcoin-related aspects. Events in the blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem are as volatile as the prices of the underlying assets...