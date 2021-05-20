newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

COVID-19 UPDATES: 188 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

By News Team
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vne5Z_0a6Epj4k00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 188 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 190,900.

There are a total of 152,791 confirmed cases and 38,109 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 649,021 people have received the vaccine, and 1,180,785 total doses have been administered. 570,180 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 12 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,109. Out of the 17,109 cases, 17,041 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 229 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 15 new cases and two new deaths Thursday. There are 8 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi and 4 in Madison. There are a total of 89 active cases and 257 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Bonner County.

The state is reporting there are 110,338 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 47,695 cases.

The state said 10 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,326, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,407.

There are 11,746 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,658 cases among health care workers.

273 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,080.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

  • 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
  • 11 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
  • 36 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
  • 91 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
  • 289 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
  • 596 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
  • 1,051 people were 80+

94.59% of deaths with known race were White. 0.92% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.43% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.08% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.98% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 3 deaths is pending.

90.23% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.77% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 3 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths
Central District Health Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise 		43,564
1,591
662
256 		8,935
454
181
107 		470
17
6
2
South Central Public Health District Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas 		2,133
7,352
2,024
386
2,491
939
1,936
54 		247
2,252
590
125
455
378
406
18 		18
127
23
11
27
24
33
0
Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark 		14,837
1,211
7,146
2,986
247
1,126
530
58 		4,146
532
925
825
60
147
119
11 		169
4
28
30
3
14
9
0
Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte 		5,183
2,843
356
469
942
289
250
166 		3,542
2,016
338
196
264
102
115
38 		109
76
12
9
16
2
4
1
Panhandle Health District Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone 		16,195
2,671
460
559
1,063 		2,147
608
411
129
66 		209
42
10
9
34
Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis 		3,317
913
3,016
779
297 		336
333
166
277
108 		54
18
11
13
9
Southwest District Health Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington 		22,583
1,409
2,028
936
258
880 		4,379
381
548
139
83
345 		298
38
37
29
4
21
TOTAL 152,791 38,109 2,080

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 188 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8 .

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
141
Followers
118
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
Local
Idaho Health
City
Teton, ID
City
Lemhi, ID
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Alaska Native#Race#Health Care Workers#Boise State#State Officials#State Records#County Officials#Siph#Caribou#Bonneville Clark#Icu#White#Asian#African American#American Indian#Non Hispanic#16 195#Local News 8#Eiph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Idaho StateIdaho State Journal

Idaho won't disclose vaccination rates in long-term care facilities

In late March, Matt Johnson's company took out a newspaper advertisement. "Not every retirement community in our area can say that nearly 100% of their staff and residents chose to be vaccinated, but Lincoln Court can." Then, a leading assisted living facility regulator praised him for doing what seemed impossible.
Idaho StatePosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Crush The Curve Idaho To Hold Teen Vaccine Clinics

It's been A YEAR and of course you don't need reminded of that. What fell through that you weren't expecting? A wedding or a concert? Maybe you weren't able to gather with your family or for some, say farewell to a loved one properly in the form of a funeral gathering. All sorts of disruption was caused by the global pandemic that we continue to navigate however with light at the end of the tunnel, we're turning to vaccines and the important of getting vaccinated.
Idaho Stateboisedev.com

Inside Idaho: Why is Lucky Peak… lucky?

You may have lived here your whole life or you may have just moved here, but do you know why things are the way they are in Idaho?. This new series takes a look ‘Inside Idaho’ and finds the answers to questions about the people, places, and things that make Idaho, Idaho.
Idaho Falls, IDPost Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

A violent hailstorm the afternoon of May 16, 1921, smashed windows all over Idaho Falls and broke practically all the lights off nearly all the lamp posts in the downtown business district. Automobile tops were smashed in. Damage was estimated in the thousands of dollars. Driven by violent winds, the storm began around 3:40 p.m., depositing more than an inch of hail in 10 minutes. Some of the hailstones were reported to be “as large as hen’s eggs,” according to news reports.
Idaho Stateidaho.gov

Trail users are encouraged to safely enjoy and share Idaho’s trails with wildlife

Spring and summer bring many opportunities for Idahoans and visitors to explore Idaho’s trails which open up access to many backcountry destinations. When trekking up a trail just outside of town or deep into Idaho’s mountains everyone should be aware of their surroundings that they share with many species of wildlife. While most wildlife encounters are welcomed and create lasting memories, inadvertent or surprise encounters can put both people, their pets and wildlife in a potential conflict situation.
Idaho StateKenosha News.com

44 Idaho police officers disciplined for misconduct in 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In 2020, 44 Idaho police officers had their law enforcement certifications revoked because of misconduct, law enforcement records show. One was a sheriff who raped a minor, the Idaho Statesman reported based on records provided by Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training. Another was an officer who stole money from clients of his business.
Idaho Stateboisestatepublicradio.org

A Look At Idaho's Low Long-Term Mental Health Capacity For Kids

Idaho has one of the highest instances of childhood trauma in the U.S. In fact, research shows that children in only five other states have higher rates of trauma. If a child needs long term care to help them heal from their trauma, many — up to 120 per year — need to be sent to out of state facilities to get the help they need.
Idaho Statekidnewsradio.com

Injury crash on I-15 north of Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police investigated an injury-crash southbound Interstate 15 near milepost 83, north of Pocatello Sunday around 3:06 p.m. According to ISP, 23-year-old Audra Faulkner of Blackfoot was driving southbound in a 2017 Jeep Renegade, and 66-year-old Maryann Butler of Linwood, Pennsylvania, with passenger Pedro Olmo, 66, of Livingston, Montana, was also driving southbound in a 2020 Toyota Highlander.
Idaho StatePosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Freedoms Lost in Covid Idaho

For the first time in over a year, which seems like years, I walked into several places around the Treasure Valley and felt naked. Idaho is in Stage 4, and most businesses have dropped the mandatory mask requirements to enter their establishments. We enter the upcoming Summer season with optimism about returning events replacing last year's pessimism over lost concerts, sporting events, and anything that draws a crowd.