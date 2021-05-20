COVID-19 UPDATES: 188 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 188 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 190,900.
There are a total of 152,791 confirmed cases and 38,109 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 649,021 people have received the vaccine, and 1,180,785 total doses have been administered. 570,180 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 12 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,109. Out of the 17,109 cases, 17,041 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 229 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 15 new cases and two new deaths Thursday. There are 8 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi and 4 in Madison. There are a total of 89 active cases and 257 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Bonner County.
The state is reporting there are 110,338 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 47,695 cases.
The state said 10 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,326, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,407.
There are 11,746 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,658 cases among health care workers.
273 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,080.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 11 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 36 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 91 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 289 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 596 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,051 people were 80+
94.59% of deaths with known race were White. 0.92% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.43% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.08% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.98% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 3 deaths is pending.
90.23% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.77% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 3 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
| Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
| 43,564
1,591
662
256
| 8,935
454
181
107
| 470
17
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
| Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
| 2,133
7,352
2,024
386
2,491
939
1,936
54
| 247
2,252
590
125
455
378
406
18
| 18
127
23
11
27
24
33
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
| Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
| 14,837
1,211
7,146
2,986
247
1,126
530
58
| 4,146
532
925
825
60
147
119
11
| 169
4
28
30
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
| Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
| 5,183
2,843
356
469
942
289
250
166
| 3,542
2,016
338
196
264
102
115
38
| 109
76
12
9
16
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
| Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
| 16,195
2,671
460
559
1,063
| 2,147
608
411
129
66
| 209
42
10
9
34
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
| Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
| 3,317
913
3,016
779
297
| 336
333
166
277
108
| 54
18
11
13
9
|Southwest District Health
| Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
| 22,583
1,409
2,028
936
258
880
| 4,379
381
548
139
83
345
| 298
38
37
29
4
21
|TOTAL
|152,791
|38,109
|2,080
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
