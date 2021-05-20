newsbreak-logo
Man who ordered Lyft ride devastated after learning teen was allegedly raped by MPD officer

By Dominique Dillon, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 22 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police officer is behind bars tonight charged with rape and kidnapping. This is a story FOX13 broke Thursday on Good Morning Memphis.

The officer, moonlighting as a Lyft driver, is accused of picking up a 17-year-old girl. She said instead of taking her home, he took her to an apartment where she told police he raped her.

The man who said he ordered the Lyft for the girl is helping officers with the investigation and spoke only to FOX13.

“He tried to be slick, too. Cancel the ride I guess, try to cover his tracks,” said Donald Riddick.

Riddick said he was devastated when his son’s 17-year-old friend called saying she had been raped by the Lyft driver he had ordered to take her home after a movie night.

“Before I ordered her the Lyft I asked her, ‘Hey, you ever rode Uber or Lyft before?’ she confirmed yes. I ordered the Lyft. It told me the driver would be Travis,” said Riddick.

Riddick showed us his ride history. It shows a man named Travis, along with a picture. Travis, we later learned is 31-year-old Travis Pride, an off-duty Memphis Police officer now charged with rape and kidnapping.

“She shared with my oldest son she was scared and devastated. My oldest son said that she was very emotional when he talked to her,” said Riddick.

According to a police affidavit, the Lyft driver was supposed to take the victim to her home in Parkway Village. Instead, it said Pride took her to an apartment in Northeast Memphis. The girl told police she refused to get out of the vehicle, but claimed Pride pulled her out of the backseat and raped her in an apartment. He then took her home. That’s when she said she reported the crime.

“They take an oath to protect the City of Memphis, so for him to do such a thing like that, a heinous crime in my eyes. It was very shocking,” said Riddick.

We also spoke with people who know Pride. Neighbors we spoke with said he lives with a woman. So, we went by his home to see if we could talk to her or someone close to Pride, but no one answered the door.

“To hear that your neighbor is a police officer and is in a bad situation like you told me about, that’s uncalled for,” said Geena Salera, Pride’s neighbor.

Salera has lived off Maple Tree Drive in Parkway Village for more than 20 years. She said she’s sickened to learn her neighbor Pride is accused of raping and kidnapping a teen.

“He shouldn’t be doing that at all. He should be put in jail,” said Salera.

Salera said she had just talked to Pride yesterday to ask if she could use his phone to call the police.

“He said, ‘Hold on. I need to talk to my business partner.’ So I went home. I came back later, he didn’t answer the door, but his car was still there,” said Salera.

Hours later Pride would be behind bars.

Pride was in court Thursday morning. He told a judge he expected to be able to post his $150,000 bond.

FOX13 has also confirmed that Pride served time in the armed forces, serving as a Private First Class in the Army.

The U.S. Army’s Public Affairs Office said that Pride served between November of 2013 until March of 2014, though he was never deployed.

Memphis Police said Pride has been relieved of duty as the investigation continues.

