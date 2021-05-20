newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Chicago Fire name Ishwara Glassman Chrein president

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kix6m_0a6EphJI00

Chicago Fire FC named Ishwara Glassman Chrein as president on Thursday.

Glassman Chrein brings more than 20 years of experience as a business executive to the MLS club and will oversee all aspects of the Fire’s business operations. She officially joins the team on June 1.

“I am so thrilled to be joining the Fire at such an important inflection point in the Club’s history,” Glassman Chrein said in a team release. “I’m fortunate to join a team where the owner loves Chicago, cares deeply about the players and staff, and is fully invested in building a successful team on and off the pitch. I’m looking forward to getting started and meeting everyone involved with the Club, especially the fans.”

She previously served as head of sports partnerships and business development at Yahoo Sports/Verizon Media. She also worked at WME IMG Sports, Entertainment and Media.

Glassman Chrein and sporting director Georg Heitz will both report directly to owner and chairman Joe Mansueto.

“In Ishwara, we have found a dynamic, experienced sports executive to head up our business operations,” Mansueto said. “She is a passionate and enthusiastic leader that has a proven track record of building businesses and increasing revenue. We believe that she can significantly grow our fanbase and be a strong ambassador for the Club throughout Chicagoland. We are excited to welcome Ishwara and her family to the Fire family.”

According to the Fire, Glassman Chrein is believed to be only the fourth woman to hold the position of president in the history of MLS.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

11K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Mcgree
Person
Rayan Raveloson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Sounders#England#Chicago Fire Fc#Club#Wme Img Sports#Entertainment And Media#La Galaxy#Charlotte Fc#Chicagoland#President#Director Georg Heitz#Sports Partnerships#Loan#Knee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Is Chicago Fire renewed for season 10?

The One Chicago franchise’s flagship show, Chicago Fire continues to be one of the cornerstones of NBC‘s primetime TV lineup. So will it return for another season?. Fire is the series that started the One Chicago universe, which has now become the biggest thing that NBC has going for it. The firefighters and paramedics of Firehouse 51 paved the way for three other Chicago-set spinoffs, and gave NBC another franchise to build on and cross-promote for the first time since Dick Wolf created the Law & Order brand (which has since re-expanded itself).
Chicago, ILcartermatt.com

Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight, May 12?

Of course, we have to kick things off by noting that this has been QUITE the eventful day for One Chicago as a franchise already. Just remember the news that Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta have been confirmed to leave Med at the end of this season. You can read more about that over at the link here, and these exits do cast a long shadow for the remainder of the season. We’ll be watching Med closely to see how these exits are set up through the remaining three episodes … and that includes tonight! All of the franchise will be on the air starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and there are important stories taking place across all three shows. With the finales just a couple of weeks away, this is a time where building up momentum is essential.