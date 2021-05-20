Chicago Fire name Ishwara Glassman Chrein president

Chicago Fire FC named Ishwara Glassman Chrein as president on Thursday.

Glassman Chrein brings more than 20 years of experience as a business executive to the MLS club and will oversee all aspects of the Fire’s business operations. She officially joins the team on June 1.

“I am so thrilled to be joining the Fire at such an important inflection point in the Club’s history,” Glassman Chrein said in a team release. “I’m fortunate to join a team where the owner loves Chicago, cares deeply about the players and staff, and is fully invested in building a successful team on and off the pitch. I’m looking forward to getting started and meeting everyone involved with the Club, especially the fans.”

She previously served as head of sports partnerships and business development at Yahoo Sports/Verizon Media. She also worked at WME IMG Sports, Entertainment and Media.

Glassman Chrein and sporting director Georg Heitz will both report directly to owner and chairman Joe Mansueto.

“In Ishwara, we have found a dynamic, experienced sports executive to head up our business operations,” Mansueto said. “She is a passionate and enthusiastic leader that has a proven track record of building businesses and increasing revenue. We believe that she can significantly grow our fanbase and be a strong ambassador for the Club throughout Chicagoland. We are excited to welcome Ishwara and her family to the Fire family.”

According to the Fire, Glassman Chrein is believed to be only the fourth woman to hold the position of president in the history of MLS.

