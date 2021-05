It’s no secret that The New England Patriots have a new situation that they haven’t had to deal with in the last 20 years. For the first time in a long time, The Pats have a QB battle on their hands. In this years NFL Draft the Patriots had Mac Jones fall to them. This clearly says that they aren’t terribly confident with Cam. Think about it, they only gave him a 1 year deal. Why would they keep paying the Ex-MVP when they could pay Mac Jones half of that and he’s 10 years younger. Let’s also not forget about Bill Belichick is best friends with Nick Saban. This also adds to the drama.