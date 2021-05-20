UFC 262 medical suspensions: Shane Burgos, Jacare Souza suspended indefinitely
Shane Burgos and Jacare Souza are among the fighters who will need a doctor’s clearance before they’re allowed to fight again after losing at UFC 262. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s Combative Sports commission issued four indefinite medical suspensions following this past Saturday’s pay-per-view event at Toyota Center in Houston. All fighters received a mandatory seven-day term. Details on the suspensions were not provided to MMA Fighting by the TDLR; indefinite suspensions typically require fighters to provide medical documentation to the commission that an injury has been treated before the suspension is removed.www.mmafighting.com