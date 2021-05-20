newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC 262 medical suspensions: Shane Burgos, Jacare Souza suspended indefinitely

By Steven Marrocco
MMA Fighting
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShane Burgos and Jacare Souza are among the fighters who will need a doctor’s clearance before they’re allowed to fight again after losing at UFC 262. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s Combative Sports commission issued four indefinite medical suspensions following this past Saturday’s pay-per-view event at Toyota Center in Houston. All fighters received a mandatory seven-day term. Details on the suspensions were not provided to MMA Fighting by the TDLR; indefinite suspensions typically require fighters to provide medical documentation to the commission that an injury has been treated before the suspension is removed.

www.mmafighting.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katlyn Chookagian
Person
Sean Soriano
Person
Michael Chandler
Person
Beneil Dariush
Person
Priscila Cachoeira
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Christos Giagos
Person
Viviane Araujo
Person
Shane Burgos
Person
Edson Barboza
Person
Antonina Shevchenko
Person
Mike Grundy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mma Fighters#Ufc 262#Toyota Center#Indefinite Suspensions#Mma Fighting#Knocked Out#Medical Documentation#Houston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Sports
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Combat Sports
Related
UFCchatsports.com

Jacare Souza fractured humerus in UFC 262 loss, will undergo surgery

Ronaldo Souza will have to go under the knife after the first submission defeat of his MMA career. “Jacare” took on fellow jiu-jitsu specialist Andre Muniz in the preliminary portion of Saturday night’s UFC 262 event in Houston and had his arm broken by “Sergipano” late in round one. The...
UFCYardbarker

Andre Muniz showed mercy after breaking Jacare Souza’s arm

Andre Muniz defeated Jacare Souza via technical submission at UFC 262 on Saturday night in Houston, Texas, and broke his opponent’s arm in the process. However, Muniz says it could have been worse. Muniz won the fight when he caught Souza in an armbar. Souza did not tap, so Muniz...
UFCBleacher Report

UFC 262: Previewing the Biggest and Best Fights Set for Houston

Another month. Another step toward normalcy. The UFC got back into the crowd-in-the-building business with its pay-per-view stop in northeast Florida in late April, and this Saturday, only three weeks later, it'll repeat the feat with its next extravaganza—UFC 262—live from a presumably jam-packed Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. A...
UFCBloody Elbow

Diggin’ Deep on UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler - Can the other Shevchenko knock off Lee?

Am I the only one who gets a weird vibe from these prelims? Not that there is anything wrong with them, but they just feel… wonky. The contest between Andrea Lee and Antonina Shevchenko is fantastic, but other contests have an element to them that feels out of place. Jacare Souza is a bonafide legend of the sport, but it feels wrong to have him playing the gatekeeper role this far down on a card. Then again, the effects of age have been kicking in. Lando Vannata is considered a top action fighter and the UFC pits him against a wrestler? And the opener to the televised prelims is… well, it’s a fight.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler results and post-fight analysis

UFC 262 is in the books and man what a card that was! The post-Khabib Nurmagomedov era at lightweight has begun, and Charles Oliveira is the new champion in absolutely enthralling, unforgettable fashion. Round one was remarkable. Michael Chandler had Oliveira in a guillotine and Charles got out of it...
UFCPosted by
FanSided

Jacare Souza’s UFC 262 health update is worse than we thought

Jacare Souza suffered a broken right humerus in his fight with Alex Muniz at UFC 262, to have surgery soon. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza is confirmed to have suffered a break in his arm, according to medical updates following UFC 262, and he will be undergoing surgery. Per a report from...
UFCchatsports.com

Bellator’s Derek Anderson Suspended for Not Disclosing Kidney Issues on Pre-Fight Medicals

Derek Anderson has been handed a six-month suspension for failling to disclose medical issues he had prior to his loss to Michael Page at Bellator 258 this past Friday. Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulation Executive Director Michael Mazzulli told MMAFighting.com that Anderson did not mention he suffered from kidney failure during training camp on his pre-fight medicals. Two days ago, the fighter revealed that those issues hindered his training camp prior to facing Page.
UFCchatsports.com

By The Numbers: Edson Barboza vs. Shane Burgos

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 262 live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Pace of play does not figure to be an issue. Edson Barboza will confront Shane Burgos in a UFC 262 featherweight showcase...
UFCchatsports.com

UFC Vegas 26 medical suspensions: Marina Rodriguez, Michelle Waterson avoid major injuries, three facing six-month layoffs

Despite a number of hiccups leading into UFC Vegas 26, the injury list coming out of the card is relatively thin. Out of the 18 fighters who ended up competing on Saturday’s card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, only three are facing lengthy layoffs, according to the official of list of medical suspensions acquired by mixedmartialarts.com. That group does not include headliners Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson, who received minimal suspensions.
UFCSherdog

UFC on ESPN 24 Medical Suspensions: Three Fighters Facing Possible 6-Month Terms

Three fighters from this past Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 24 card could be sidelined for a significant period of time due to injuries suffered in their respective bouts. Maurice Greene (right knee), Michael Trizano (right hand, right knee, right ankle) and Carlston Lindsay Harris (left ribs) are all facing six-month suspensions unless they receive doctor clearance. The Nevada Athletic Commission released a full list of medicals from UFC on ESPN 24 to mixedmartialarts.com.
UFCf4wonline.com

Daily Update: WrestleMania Backlash, UFC fallout, Jacare

WOR: Mitchell show, New Jack death, WrestleMania Backlash, UFC, ratings, more!. JOB LISTING: Web/UI Developer(s) Experience with OnLamp (Linux, Apache, MySQL and PHP) GITHUB and Linux command line experience while be helpful as well. CMS - Drupal and Wordpress. vBulletin. Possible experience with AWS (s3 specifically), Dreamhost, UI development. Cloud...