UFC 262 medical suspensions: Shane Burgos, Jacare Souza suspended indefinitely

Am I the only one who gets a weird vibe from these prelims? Not that there is anything wrong with them, but they just feel… wonky. The contest between Andrea Lee and Antonina Shevchenko is fantastic, but other contests have an element to them that feels out of place. Jacare Souza is a bonafide legend of the sport, but it feels wrong to have him playing the gatekeeper role this far down on a card. Then again, the effects of age have been kicking in. Lando Vannata is considered a top action fighter and the UFC pits him against a wrestler? And the opener to the televised prelims is… well, it’s a fight.