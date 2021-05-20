The Biggest MasterChef Secret, According To Season 5 Runner-Up Elizabeth Cauvel

When it comes to food, we know chef Scott Conant has the "chops" to understand the tasty vs. the terrible. After judging so many "Chopped" contestants across an incredibly wide range of skills and ingredients, this award-winning chef has his own set of tricks he's developed over the years. When it comes to working with a grill, Conant explained to Insider that you need to be seasoning it, too, not just the food you put on it. "I throw herbs and garlic heads and other seasonings directly onto the grill with the items I'm grilling. I love the flavor transfer and the slight char of the herbs and seasonings," Conant told the outlet.