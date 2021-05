A year after it was a virtual only event for the first time in 48 years, plans are underway for the 49th annual Ernie Blankenship Radio-Telethon with the hopes of this itbeing both virtual and in-person. Conducted by the Hillsboro and Greenfield Rotary clubs for the benefit of the Highland County Society for Children and Adults, the radio-telethon has been scheduled for 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 at the Hillsboro Orpheum.