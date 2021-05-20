newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Helena, MT

Heavy hitters, whiffers, and utility players

By Eric Dietrich
Posted by 
Montana Free Press
Montana Free Press
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

HELENA — Between them, Montana’s 100 representatives and 50 senators took more than 1,300 swings at creating law during the 2021 Legislature. With the session ended April 29 and Gov. Greg Gianforte nearly finished with his review of the bills passed to his desk, just over 700 of those are headed into statute.

montanafreepress.org
Montana Free Press

Montana Free Press

Helena, MT
209
Followers
568
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Montana Free Press is an independent, nonprofit source for in-depth local news, information, and analysis. We work independently and in collaboration with other news outlets around Montana to produce meaningful news stories that have an impact on the lives and livelihoods of local communities.

 https://montanafreepress.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
City
Capitol, MT
Helena, MT
Sports
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
Helena, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Hertz
Person
Greg Gianforte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Hitters#State Legislators#Senate Budget#U S Senators#Republicans#Democrats#R Martinsdale#D Helena#House Bill#Republican Legislature#Individual Legislators#Gop Lawmakers#Bills#Budget Committees#Fellow Legislators#Commanding Gop Majorities#Democratic Proposals#Resolutions#Complex Measures#Governor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Senate
News Break
Sports
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Agriculturecleanpower.org

Heavy hitters headline CLEANPOWER 2021 speakers

It’s been an exciting day of VIP speaker announcements for the CLEANPOWER 2021 Virtual Conference! John Kerry; former Secretary of State and current Special Presidential Envoy for Climate; Gina McCarthy, White House National Climate Advisor and former head of the Environmental Protection Agency under the Obama administration; Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA); Richard Glick, Chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; and Andrew Steer, President and CEO of the Bezos Earth Fund, will address attendees during the event, happening June 7 – 10, 2021.
Montana StatePosted by
Daily Montanan

The Montana Setback Plan

As the old adage goes, “elections have consequences.” As the dust settles on the 2021 Montana Legislative session, we are seeing the consequences of the last Montana election right before our eyes. During my first legislative session as Governor in 2013, my administration kept our promise of creating jobs and...
Presidential Electionnbc15.com

Paul Ryan to headline fundraiser for Rep. Kinzinger

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Republican from Wisconsin, will headline a fundraiser Monday for Rep. Adam Kinzinger. It’s a decisive move against ex-President Donald Trump, who has set his sights on Republicans who voted to impeach him. Kinzinger is one of 10 Republicans who joined Democrats to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to Politico.
POTUSWashington Times

Congressional scorecards lose punch in Trump's GOP

Rep. Liz Cheney wasn’t the only one bruised in the House Republicans’ recent leadership dustup. Congressional scorecards also took a beating. The voting scorecards that conservative groups have used for decades to keep GOP lawmakers in line proved of little utility in assessing the political standing of Rep. Elise Stefanik. Her voting record, which was at best tepid by conservative standards, couldn’t stop her promotion to the No. 3 leadership spot when measured against the backing of former President Donald Trump.
Congress & Courtsnsjonline.com

ERICKSON: The truth behind the Cheney story

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney is out as Republican conference chair in the House of Representatives. The story has dominated American news outlets over the past week. Most Americans are probably hard-pressed to care about the story, but to the political press in the United States, the story has mattered deeply.
Congress & CourtsSlate

Mitch McConnell

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy couldn’t have stopped the bill setting up an independent commission to investigate Jan. 6 in the House, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi only needs a simple majority to pass legislation and always has it. But despite McCarthy’s opposition and some light whipping to encourage his conference to stand against the bill, he oversaw a modest jailbreak, as 35 Republicans voted with all Democrats on Wednesday. The task of stopping the Jan. 6 commission—which is designed to produce a comprehensive account of what happened that day, and thus ultimately isn’t something Republican leaders want heading into the midterms—now rests on the shoulders of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Despite suggesting he was open to the idea on Tuesday, McConnell came outright against the “slanted” proposal by Wednesday morning. Given the better-than-expected Republican support in the House, McConnell may have some whipping work to do in his own chamber. Usually when he wants something stopped and has the ability to stop it, it gets stopped. But whatever dreams he had following Trump’s loss and the Jan. 6 riot of making a clean break from Trump’s GOP are now dashed. Like McCarthy, he has to protect Trump, because if he doesn’t, the party goes down with him.
Sex CrimesPosted by
Newsweek

Liz Cheney Challenger Anthony Bouchard on Impregnating 14-Year-Old at 18: 'Like Romeo & Juliet'

Congressional candidate Anthony Bouchard has confessed to impregnating a 14-year-old girl when he was 18, saying it was "like the Romeo and Juliet story." Bouchard, who is challenging GOP Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming for her seat, admitted to the relationship during a Facebook Live video on Thursday and later disclosed the girl's age to the Casper Star-Tribune.
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Polman: Democrats shouldn't negotiate with Jan. 6 terrorists

Why do most Capitol Hill Republicans oppose the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the deadly coup against democracy staged on Jan. 6? Duh, take one guess. They know darn well that a thorough investigation will implicate them. They can’t handle the truth. That’s why 80% of the House...
Congress & CourtsFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Senate passes budget, agrees to $2,300 Permanent Fund dividend

The Alaska Senate has approved its version of the state spending plan and agreed to a Permanent Fund dividend that would be the highest in state history. The Senate approved a Permanent Fund dividend payout of an estimated $2,300. But the amount is preliminary and has not been finalized. The...
New York City, NYPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Tim Ryan’s wife Andrea Zetts?

DEMOCRAT Tim Ryan is the US Representative of Ohio's 13th congressional district. The Buckeye State representative has recently launched his campaign for the US Senate seat of Ohio. Who is Tim Ryan's wife Andrea Zetts?. Ryan met his wife Andrea Zetts in 2008 and reportedly married five years later. Zetts...
Income TaxMyNorthwest.com

Former Washington AG joins latest lawsuit against state’s newly-approved capital gains tax

A second lawsuit against Washington’s newly-approved capital gains tax was filed this week, this time joined by former state Attorney General Rob McKenna. This marks the second lawsuit against the tax, which levies a 7% tax on capital gains above $250,000 to bring in an estimated $415 million in 2023, its first year. The text of the bill describes it as an excise tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, and other assets above $250,000, excepting real estate and family-owned small businesses.
Congress & Courtsnewsandguts.com

Quote Of The Day: Louie Gohmert

Texas Rep. Louis Gohmert stepped in it once again during a meandering speech on the House floor Thursday. Gohmert, a favorite target for critics on social media, put the bullseye squarely on his back when he began talking about SAT scores. At one point, he seemed to be saying that people did better on SAT scores before then-President Jimmy Carter formed the U.S. Department of Education in 1979, which statistics don’t necessarily support.
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert Concedes People Think He's The 'Dumbest Guy In Congress'

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) bragged about his college entrance test scores on Thursday as he also acknowledged that some “people think I’m the dumbest guy in Congress.”. Gohmert may have earned that reputation by doing things like claiming his face mask likely gave him COVID-19 (on the extremely rare occasions he wore one) and then taking the failed Donald Trump “cure” hydroxychloroquine to fight it. He has said that caribou love to “date” over oil pipelines and nominated Republican Newt Gingrich to be speaker of the House 13 years after Gingrich left Congress.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Republican who backed Jan. 6 panel defends vote: It won't be a 'witch hunt' against Trump

An Oklahoma Republican who backed the Jan. 6 commission defended her vote in a video, saying it wouldn’t be a “witch hunt” against former President Trump . “First and foremost, I will not let this commission be a witch hunt by Nancy Pelosi . The purpose of the commission is not to go after former President Trump, but to find out why the Capitol police and sergeants-at-arms were so unprepared,” Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-Okla.) said.