newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Higher plastic bag charge comes into force in England

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cost of a single-use plastic carrier bag in English shops has gone up from 5p to 10p. All stores, big and small, have to apply the charge from Friday. Until now, smaller retailers were exempt. The original 5p levy was introduced in England in 2015. Since then, the use...

www.bbc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Pow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Bags#Plastic Waste#Single Use Plastic#Uk#England#Friends Of The Earth#Morrisons#The Co Op#Single Use Carrier Bags#Paper Carrier Bags#Supermarkets#Carrier#English Shops#Campaigners#Ministers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
Country
U.K.
Related
Relationshipskentlive.news

New wedding rules coming into force across England on Monday

Newlyweds in England are now able to share their big day with up to 30 friends and family as weddings take another step back to normality. Covid restrictions remain present, however, and while social distancing between people who do not live together is not required, guests must still wear face coverings and are advised not to dance.
TrafficBerkshire Eagle

Video shows a woman filling plastic bag with gas in 2019, not 2021

CLAIM: A video shows a woman filling a white plastic bag with gas at a Kroger station due to gas shortages in the Southeastern U.S. THE FACTS: Social media users are sharing an old video of a woman filling a plastic bag with gasoline to falsely claim it shows someone panic-buying gasoline this week. Thousands of gas stations in the Southeastern U.S. were running out of fuel due to distribution problems and panic-buying following a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline. One Twitter upload of the video, which shows a woman trying to tie a plastic bag sloshing with gasoline, received nearly 2 million views on Wednesday with the hashtag #gasshortage. “I just wanna know why..... why the bags and not a gas tank? This is dangerous #GasShortage,” stated a Facebook post sharing the video on Tuesday. But the video clip has nothing to do with current events — it first surfaced online in 2019. The video was taken at a Kroger supermarket service station in Houston. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission addressed the issue on Wednesday in a Twitter thread. “Do not fill plastic bags with gasoline,” the agency tweeted. “Use only containers approved for fuel.” Colonial Pipeline, which is biggest in the U.S., was shut down on May 7 after a ransomware attack. Colonial on Thursday reported that the pipeline's operations had restarted and gasoline deliveries were being made in all of its markets, though the company said it would take “several days” for things to return to normal.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Daily Mail

Queen's Speech: Ministers WILL introduce a 1960s-style deposit return scheme for plastic bottles and cans which could see shoppers handed 20p for every one they recycle under plans for green 'revolution'

Ministers today confirmed they will rollout a deposit return scheme for plastic bottles and metal cans as part of a wider push to 'revolutionise how we recycle'. The return scheme has been included in the Queen's Speech and it could see shoppers charged 20 pence extra for drinks in bottles or cans.
Grocery & Supermaketkentlive.news

Aldi wants you to take your rubbish next time you go shopping

Aldi customers can now take back hard-to-recycle ‘soft’ plastics to select stores in the North of England and East Midlands, as part of the supermarket’s trial of its first collection points for these materials. Currently, plastic items such as crisp packets, bread bags, biscuit packets and carrier bags are not...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Nationwide recycling rules and weekly food-waste collections proposed under bins shake-up

All councils in England would have the same recycling rules for householders under a government shake-up of bin collections.Nationwide recycling standards would end the current confusion over which materials residents can put out for reprocessing.And all homes could be given a weekly food-waste collection, to cut the amount of waste going into landfill.Ministers are launching a public consultation on plans tostreamline recycling from 2023, involving giving local authorities and waste companies a list of specific materials they must collect from homes and businesses, such as plastic, paper and card, glass, metal and food waste.Free garden waste collections for every home...
EnvironmentWorld Bank Blogs

MENA joins forces to stop marine plastic pollution

Every year, about 570,000 tons of plastic is thrown away into the Mediterranean Sea — the equivalent of 33,800 plastic bottles a minute. The effect this has on marine ecosystems and marine industries — such as tourism and fisheries — causes an estimated US$770 million in economic losses to Mediterranean countries annually, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), which has investigated the damage.
EnvironmentPosted by
newschain

Greenpeace calls for action after UK plastic found dumped in Turkey

The UK is still dumping waste on other countries, according to environmental campaigners who are calling on the Government to “take control” of the problem. Greenpeace’s Trashed report says UK plastic has been found dumped and burned across southern Turkey. The organisation said investigators documented piles of plastic waste dumped...
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

Dead Whale Found With 16kg of Plastic Bags, Wrappers Inside Stomach

Environmental conservationists have expressed their "anger" after 16kg of plastic waste was found inside the stomach of a beached whale. The cetacean, a female Cuvier's beaked whale measuring a little over 5 meters in length, washed up on a beach in Messanges in south-west France, which is on the Atlantic coast.
AnimalsTennessee Tribune

Beached Whale Ate 35 Pounds Of Chip Packets And Plastic Bags Before Death

Conservationists have discovered 35 pounds of plastic waste, including shopping bags and potato chip packets, lodged in the stomach of a beached whale. The whale’s corpse washed up on a beach in the French Atlantic coastal commune of Messanges on May 8. Volunteers from nonprofit Itsas Arima performed an autopsy...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

U.K., France deploy Navy vessels to Jersey in post-Brexit fishing feud

LONDON — The U.K. and France were engaged in a naval standoff on Thursday as a long-simmering dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights escalated in the English Channel. France deployed two maritime patrol boats to the waters off the British Channel island of Jersey, its navy said, after the British Navy dispatched two of its own vessels to the area late Wednesday.
Energy Industrywvgazettemail.com

On hoarding, panic buying and plastic bag fuel storage

It was bad enough when panic buying and hoarding made toilet paper temporarily disappear soon after the coronavirus arrived last year. It didn’t take long for consumers and sewer plant operators alike to realize that no suitable backup option for the product existed. But last week, it became clear that...
EnvironmentColumbus Alive

Daily Distraction: Hey, don't fill plastic bags with gasoline

Generally, when I sign in to Twitter, I expect to be met with some bit of information that in some way reduces my faith in humanity. And, well, here's today's edition. Yes, you're reading that correctly. That's the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission putting out the message that gasoline shouldn't be transported in plastic bags, which is apparently now a concern as people begin to fret about the ongoing partial shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, one of the nation's largest sources of fuel, which was taken offline by a cyberattack.
U.S. Politicscarthrottle.com

US Government Reminds People Not To Fill Plastic Bags With Fuel

Possibly linked to some old social media content going viral amidst fuel shortages in the US, the government has urged drivers to only use proper containers for petrol. Over the last few days, filling up a car with fuel has been easier said than done for vast swathes of the USA. A cyber attack last Friday shut down the Colonial Pipeline, which supplies 50 per cent of the East Coast’s fuel. Although it was back up and running by Wednesday, the operators said it’ll take a few days for supplies to return to normal.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
11Alive

No, don't put gas in plastic bags, officials say

ATLANTA — Gas has become a premium over the past few days as a pipeline shutdown has sent drivers into a frenzy to fill up their tanks. Photos on social media show long lines with people filling up cars, portable gas containers -- and plastic bags. One video on social...