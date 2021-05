We are fast approaching the last day of the 87th Session of the Texas Legislature, which will officially end on May 31. This past week, we had the constitutional deadline for the passage of house bills on the general calendar at midnight on May 13. Going forward, the House of Representatives may only consider bills which have made their way over from the senate. I am proud of the measures that I have passed out of the house and look forward to those bills passing in the opposite chamber. It has been a marathon of common-sense conservative legislation for several weeks in a row. Here is a run down of what the legislature has done most recently as well as an update on some of my own legislation.