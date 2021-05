File this one under O for One more reason for Congress to spend more taxpayer dollars to promote the US green energy industry. South Korea only has 8,640 miles of coastline and it is already moving forward with plans to build the world’s largest floating offshore wind farm. Meanwhile the US weighs in at 153,645 kilometers and it barely has any steel in the water to show since 2010, when the Obama administration first tried to organize coastal states into a domestic wind industry. What gives?