The could change how you look at electric trucks

Car shopping has always seemed a bit like gambling in Vegas: At the end of the day, the dealer comes out ahead. Over the past decade, the internet has helped change the rules to give consumers a bit more of an edge, adding transparency and the ability to comparison shop among thousands of vehicles—across the entire U.S., if you wish. But until recently, unless you were buying from a private party, you’d eventually find yourself in the dealer’s showroom—and the financing and insurance office—when it was time to pull the trigger.