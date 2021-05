Over two decades after the release of “Seven Cities” by Solarstone, new remixes of the classic trance anthem have been unveiled. When you turn back the clock to the roots of trance there are a number of tracks that stand out as special and one of them is “Seven Cities” by Solarstone. First released in 1999 with a vocal cut arriving just a few years after, this tune is one that has stood the test of time and continues to uplift listeners around the globe to this day. While many artists have put their twist on the track or incorporated into their sets over the years, it has now received a flurry of official remixes to breathe new life into it as well.