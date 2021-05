In a dire new report released Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Agency says there are several climate indicators signaling that global warming is intensifying. In the report — which was delayed three years by the Trump administration — the EPA says there are "multiple lines of evidence that climate change is occurring now and here in the U.S., affecting public health and the environment." In Alaska, at almost every spot measured by scientists, permafrost has warmed since 1978, and in 33 spots studied in the Atlantic, Pacific, and Gulf coasts, coastal flooding is happening with more regularity.