Busy working parents Karen and Dan Czajkowski had always dreamed of renovating their kitchen. But they were sure they would have to expand its 120-square-foot footprint to have it function the way their family needed it to. Then designer Suzi Dia showed them what refacing their existing cabinets could do. “It was really important to these clients that they make the most of every space in their house, and refacing does that,” Dia says. Using the original cabinet boxes, she was able to expand their storage space without expanding the kitchen. Now they have a light and bright kitchen that works well for the family.