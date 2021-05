LOS ANGELES - An inmate in Los Angeles County is charged with hate crime after a graphic video showed him punching an Asian American jail worker multiple times. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the Twin Towers jail inmate, 29-year-old Arnulfo Meza, began punching the jail employee after his left hand was freed from his waist chain when he asked if he could use the restroom. As the 54-year-old employee handed Meza toilet paper, the inmate sucker-punched the employee, sending her to the ground. Meza continued attacking her by punching her about two more times.