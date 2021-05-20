newsbreak-logo
POTUS

Obama, Channeling All of Us, Called Trump a “Racist…Sexist…Fucking Lunatic”

By Bess Levi n
Vanity Fair
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there was one major criticism of Barack Obama during the years between 2016 and 2020, it was that he didn‘t voice the opinions you know he had about his successor at the White House, Donald Trump. While millions of Americans were discussing the 45th president using terms like “malignant tumor,” “burlap sack of excrement,” and “a staph infection on the ass of society,” Obama remained quiet, not even mentioning Trump by name until the end of 2018. The 44th president reflected on his decision not to go after Trump in his memoir, A Promised Land, writing: “I confess that there have been times during the course of writing this book, as I’ve reflected on my presidency and all that’s happened since, when I’ve had to ask myself whether I was too tempered in speaking the truth as I saw it, too cautious in either word or deed, convinced as I was that by appealing to what Lincoln called the better angels of our nature I stood a greater chance of leading us in the direction of the America we’ve been promised.” Thankfully, toward the end of the 2020 election, Obama chose to very much go after Trump, warning in August that the 45th president would “tear our democracy down” given the opportunity. And according to a new book, he had much saltier things to say in private.

