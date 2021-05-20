newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Cal/OSHA Delays Vote On Dropping Mask, Physical Distancing Guidelines For Workplaces

 1 day ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Cal/OSHA has decided to put off voting on dropping mask and physical distancing rules for fully vaccinated people in the workplace. Cal/OSHA’s board met Thursday morning to weigh in on a proposal to align with updated CDC guidelines that say fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most scenarios. But instead of voting to rollback certain COVID-19 guidelines, the head of Cal/OSHA asked the board to put off the vote so the new standards would match up with the state’s target date of June 15 to fully reopen the economy.

