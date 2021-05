Ever since Prince Harry admitted to Oprah Winfrey that he was not on great terms with Prince Charles, tabloids have had a field day creating stories about the estranged father and son. In the infamous March interview alongside his wife Meghan Markle, the red-headed royal admitted the future King of England had stopped taking his calls. Gossip Cop has investigated a lot of these reports, so let’s take this opportunity and look back at some of the rumors.