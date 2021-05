Cancer can affect any part of the body. As a result, it pays to be attentive to changes in the body that could alert to the presence of cancer. Bladder cancer is a condition that older populations need to mindful of. The American Cancer Society says nine out of 10 people with bladder cancer are over the age of 55. The average age for diagnosis is 73. Bladder cancer is the fourth most common cancer in men, but less common in women. However, the likelihood of getting bladder cancer is affected by various risk factors.