Today, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced that Sacramento Kings legends Chris Webber and Rick Adelman, plus Sacramento Monarchs legend Yolanda Griffith and NBA legend and former Kings Head Coach Bill Russell have been elected as part of the 18-member class of 2021. Webber becomes the 16th player in franchise history and the third during the Sacramento-era to earn a Hall of Fame induction. Adelman becomes the second head coach in franchise history and the first during the Sacramento-era to achieve the honors.