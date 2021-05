This is basic, taking responsibility for one's actions. Most of us learned by kindergarten, if you make a mess, you clean it up. The owners of these companies should pay to clean up their mess. No, it's not up to individuals. We were all fine using recyclables and biodegradable packaging before these big companies forced plastics on us. We were told recycling would fix things, but most plastics are not actually recyclable, and just get tossed into the waste stream, whatever the end user's intentions.