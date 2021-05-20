2021 Women’s College World Series: Bracket, TV schedule, watch online

The 2021 NCAA Softball Tournament begins on Friday morning. Clubs from conferences all across America are vying for a trip to Oklahoma City and the Women’s College World Series, and the competition will be as fierce as ever. A year after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped the WCWS out, we’re back and we’ll hopefully see this event get off without few hitches. We wish the best of luck to all the teams out there in staying safe and healthy, and in their competition as well.