Weezer is a band that inspires extreme loyalty. By releasing two of the most revered rock records of the ’90s — their 1994 debut “Weezer” (aka the “Blue Album”), and 1996’s cult hit “Pinkerton” — the group amassed a fanbase that feverishly connected with its nostalgic lyrics, singalong choruses and guitar riffs. The initial critical rejection of “Pinkerton” made it seem that frontman-songwriter Rivers Cuomo might pursue a life of the mind (he enrolled at Harvard shortly after the group’s first success), and Weezer might be just another band that burned too bright and flamed out. But a hooky return to music in 2001 with “Weezer (Green Album)” gave the group a commercial shot in the arm, although it splintered the existing fanbase. Eschewing the emotional storytelling of “Pinkerton” for simplistic lyrics on “Green,” the still-present narrative hounding the band is that they’ll never match their artistic highs of the ’90s.