Washington State

Washington State Vaccine Outreach Transitions From Mass Vaccination Sites to Mobile Vaccine Clinics

Big Country News
Big Country News
 1 day ago
OLYMPIA - After a successful four month run, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has begun transitioning the state-led mass vaccination effort from stationary sites to mobile vaccination clinics. This new phase of vaccine outreach will help the state reach people who have experienced barriers in vaccine access and help distribute life-saving shots more equitably and conveniently across the state of Washington.

Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

Big Country News

Vaccine Update: 59% of Washingtonians Have Received at Least One Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine, Including Nearly 28,000 Between Ages 12-15

OLYMPIA - According to updated data from the Washington State Department of Health, more than 6,424,110 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given across the state as of Monday, May 17. More than 47% of people in Washington 16 years and older are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and more than 59% of people 16 and older have received at least one dose. This information can be found on the DOH data dashboard under the vaccines tab, which is updated three times per week.
Big Country News

Testing Program in Washington State Schools Will Now Include Funding For COVID-19 Screening Tests, If Districts Choose to Opt-In

OLYMPIA - The Washington State Department of Health (DOH), in conjunction with Health Commons Project, is making it easier for schools across the state to do both diagnostic testing and screening testing for COVID-19. New funding will allow districts and schools the option to add screening tests to their COVID-19 testing strategy, if they choose. Until now, most districts and schools opted to focus on just diagnostic testing for students and staff with symptoms or exposures to people suspected of having COVID-19. Adding an option for screening tests can improve a school’s ability to further prevent disease spread where in-person learning is happening.
Big Country News

Nonprofit Community Relief Grant Open For Eligible Washington State Veteran Service Organizations

OLYMPIA - The Washington State Department of Commerce is partnering with the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) to administer $1.25 million in Nonprofit Community Recovery (NCR) grant funding to nonprofit veteran service organizations (VSOs). The grant focuses on statewide VSOs with networks of local chapters. Additional information and...
Big Country News

WSU Still Requiring Masks on Pullman Campus

PULLMAN - Washington State University will continue to require the wearing of masks on its campuses and worksites as well as attestation prior to arrival until state guidelines are revised to reflect recent updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On May 13, the CDC announced that individuals...
Big Country News

All Washington Counties Move Into Phase 3 of Reopening Plan, Inslee Sets Statewide Reopening Date of June 30

OLYMPIA - Today, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced that all Washington counties have officially moved into Phase 3 of Governor Jay Inslee’s Healthy Washington: Roadmap to Recovery phased reopening plan. This includes Cowlitz, Ferry, Pierce and Whitman counties which were previously in Phase 2. Washington Governor Jay...
Big Country News

"We The People" Gathering at Lewiston's Pioneer Park

LEWISTON - A gathering at Lewiston's Pioneer Park called "We The People" is set to take place Friday, May 21 from 11:00am to 6:00pm. The intention of the gathering is to show solidarity as a United America and provide the community an opportunity to engage with state Representatives. Representatives scheduled...
Franklin County new COVID rate dips below WA state reopening level

Franklin County residents should be able to breathe a little easier as the rate of new COVID cases dipped below a key statistic. The county had 193 new cases per 100,000 people over the two weeks ending on May 10. That puts it below one of the statistics Washington state uses to determine if the county should change phases.
Big Country News

Pfizer Vaccine to Soon be Available For Youth Ages 12 and Up at Nimiipuu Health

LAPWAI - Nimiipuu Health (NMPH) has been working diligently to vaccinate patients since the COVID-19 vaccine became available. Recently, NMPH was able to work with the Central Public Health District to obtain doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (Pfizer Vaccine), which is now recommended for youth ages 12 and up. As widespread vaccination continues to be an imperative tool to aide in putting a stop to the pandemic, NMPH will now be scheduling appointments for youth to receive the Pfizer Vaccine.
Big Country News

Voters in 5 Oregon Counties Approve Moving Forward in Push to Move Idaho/Oregon Border

LA PINE, OR - Five counties in eastern Oregon voted for becoming a part of Idaho on Tuesday. Voters approved ballot measures in Sherman, Lake, Grant, Baker, and Malheur counties. No counties voted against. On average, voters were 62% in favor of moving borders to include their counties in Idaho. Two additional Oregon counties had already voted in favor in November - Union and Jefferson.
Nature in the News

Washington becomes first state to make plastic service ware optional and only available upon request

(Jack Taylor/Getty Images) (SEATTLE) In a slew of legislation passed on Monday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill into law that makes the state the first in the country to no longer immediately include plastic service ware — instead, utensils, straws, beverage cup lids and condiment packages will now be available only upon request statewide.
Big Country News

University of Idaho Named Recipient of $206,000 IGEM Grant

MOSCOW - On Tuesday, May 11, the Idaho Commerce announced the latest recipients of two Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission Grants. The council awarded the University of Idaho with a grant in the amount of $206,624 to assist industry partner, Hempitecture Inc. with research and development on their natural fiber insulation product called HempWool®. The project team will conduct insulation, fire resistance and thermal conductivity tests. This cooperative effort will advance HempWool®, as a pioneering sustainable product in the building industry.