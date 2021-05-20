Washington State Vaccine Outreach Transitions From Mass Vaccination Sites to Mobile Vaccine Clinics
OLYMPIA - After a successful four month run, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has begun transitioning the state-led mass vaccination effort from stationary sites to mobile vaccination clinics. This new phase of vaccine outreach will help the state reach people who have experienced barriers in vaccine access and help distribute life-saving shots more equitably and conveniently across the state of Washington.