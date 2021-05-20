Washington State Vaccine Outreach Transitions From Mass Vaccination Sites to Mobile Vaccine Clinics

OLYMPIA - According to updated data from the Washington State Department of Health, more than 6,424,110 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given across the state as of Monday, May 17. More than 47% of people in Washington 16 years and older are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and more than 59% of people 16 and older have received at least one dose. This information can be found on the DOH data dashboard under the vaccines tab, which is updated three times per week.