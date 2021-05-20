This Yoga-Candle Collab Was Created With Self-Care In Mind

During a decidedly stressful past year and a half, many people have had to lean on coping mechanisms more than ever before, and that was certainly the case for Matthew Herman, co-founder of buzzy candle company Boy Smells. He’d already been delving deeply into yoga for a while, but the practice took on an even more important meaning — and it also led to the brand’s latest launch. The Boy Smells X SKY TING collaboration connects the company with one of NYC’s most beloved yoga studios, SKY TING. With the help of its co-founders Chloe Kernaghan and Krissy Jones, this new creation will stimulate your senses, but also encourage you to take a moment of mindfulness.