newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

This Yoga-Candle Collab Was Created With Self-Care In Mind

thezoereport.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a decidedly stressful past year and a half, many people have had to lean on coping mechanisms more than ever before, and that was certainly the case for Matthew Herman, co-founder of buzzy candle company Boy Smells. He’d already been delving deeply into yoga for a while, but the practice took on an even more important meaning — and it also led to the brand’s latest launch. The Boy Smells X SKY TING collaboration connects the company with one of NYC’s most beloved yoga studios, SKY TING. With the help of its co-founders Chloe Kernaghan and Krissy Jones, this new creation will stimulate your senses, but also encourage you to take a moment of mindfulness.

www.thezoereport.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Care#Mindfulness#Anxiety#Nyc#Sichuan Pepper#Sky Ting Tv#Sky Ting#Tzr#Yoga Studios#Brand#Collaboration#Curated Selections#Floral Scents#Botanical Scents#Co Founder#Candle Enthusiasts#Offerings#Galbanum#Customers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Yoga
Related
YogaThrive Global

4 Self-Care Tips that Will Have You Feeling Good

With how busy each of us is in our daily lives, it can be easy to forget about spending time on ourselves. After all, when you’ve got a project deadline looming, you probably can’t make time to treat yourself to a relaxing bath. However, spending some time each day taking...
Santa Barbara County, CACoastal View

Increasing resiliency, coping strategies and self-care

The past year has presented many different challenges that have tested our strength and resiliency. The global Covid-19 pandemic required coping with situations we never could have imagined and as a result, has caused an increase in struggles with personal wellbeing for many people. We are fortunate that there are...
Yogagoodmenproject.com

On Self-Care Driven by Products: Buy Them Bathsalts, Candles, and Yoga Mats

I was about to dismiss writing on self-care because it is a competitive keyword. Because that’s what it has become now: a keyword on Google. Have you ever come across brands forcing you to take care of yourself without selling their products? I know that a company needs the $$$ to work — but exactly where is the line if something as personal as self-care is also marketed to the point of exhaustion? Aren’t the products using vulnerable, tired, and stressed consumers to make a sale that won’t even benefit them?
Magazine, ALWALA-TV FOX10

The Real Meaning of Self Care with Health Magazine

It is so important to prioritize your mental, physical, and emotional well-being. Our partners at Health Magazine have a few tips on how you can take care of your mind and body every day. For more great tips, visit Health Magazine online. Health Magazine is published by the same company...
Milton, MAmiltonscene.com

Healing Racial Trauma: Self-Care for Mind, Body and Spirit workshop to take place May 12

Healing Racial Trauma: Self-Care for Mind, Body and Spirit workshop to take place May 12. presented by Pierce Middle School Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee. Early in the winter, the Pierce diversity, equity and inclusion committee held several “family forums” as opportunities to bring parents and guardians together around their children’s experiences with school up to that point in the school year. Lots of gratitude was shared for all of the time and care that the district has put into creating high quality learning experiences for students especially in the face of all of the challenges that have been encountered.
Yogahometownsource.com

Self-Care isn’t Selfish

May is Mental Health Awareness month. According to the National Council on Mental Wellbeing, 1 in 5 Americans experience mental illness each year and more now, due to Covid-19. Mental Health can be defined as how we think, feel, and, act. To promote positive mental health, it is important to...
Beauty & FashionEngadget

The best self-care gifts for graduates

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Graduates have spent the past couple of years hustling. Between coursework, jobs,...
FitnessPurpose Fairy

Create Perfect Health: Dr. Joe Dispenza’s Mind Movie and Kaleidoscope Meditation

How would you like to go beyond the current limitations of your mind and body and experience perfect health, vitality, radiance, and wellbeing?. By using the Kaleidoscope Meditation and the Mind Movie I will share with you below, you will enter a deep level of trance where your analytical mind will be silenced. All judgments and limiting ideas about what can and can’t happen will get out of the way. And in this state of trance, your subconscious mind will be reprogrammed for perfect health, radiance, vitality, and wellbeing.
East Haven, CTzip06.com

Yoga with a View

Ronnie Redente, left, leans in during a Yoga on the Beach class taught by Maureen Anne McGuire on the East Haven Town Beach on May 9. Proceeds from this class benefited Camp Sunshine. For info on upcoming sessions, find Maureen Anne McGuire on Facebook.
CelebritiesAshley County Ledger

Gemma Chan's self-care

Gemma Chan prioritises self-care after the last year. The 'Crazy Rich Asians' star knows how crucial it is that she takes time for herself, especially after the coronavirus pandemic, as it is has given her a chance to "slow down". She said: "I think over the past year, with the...
Healthceoworld.biz

How To Create Your Own Self-Care Roadmap?

Holistic wellbeing comes from managing your physical, mental, emotional, social and spiritual energy. To achieve a positive energy balance requires you to first become aware of what is giving you energy and what is drawing energy from you. In some ways, it works like a bank account. When you are in the negative and can’t see any energy coming in soon, you will feel exhausted, run-down and highly stressed. Not a good place to be.
Fitnessfashionisers.com

12 Ways To Integrate CBD Into Your Wellness Routine

People are still looking for better ways to live a healthy lifestyle. One of the main reasons why most people adhere to exercise routines and fad diets is to achieve optimum health. The fact that healthy living has become fashionable is probably for the best. As a result, everybody has now started to look and feel a little better, and they eat a little healthier too. If self-care is essential to you, the prospect of forming new healthy habits should pique your interest.
LifestyleHighsnobiety

9 Products to Perfect Your Self-Care Routine

It’s been a tough year for everyone. A sense of underlying stress and no possibility of getting out to meet the ones we love, eat the food we love, see the art we love, or anything of the sort has kept us at high tension. Not to mention the hours of sitting down that have left us with aches and pains all over. It’s safe to say that we all deserve a bit of pampering and self-care from time to time.
Cell PhonesTrendHunter.com

Audio Self-Care Apps

Quilt is an audio-only self-care app and it serves as a network for holding live, supportive and feel-good conversations that feel like a chat with a friend. As Quilt sees it, "conversation is self-care" and the platform helps to create a sense of connection when people are feeling more lonely and isolated than ever.
Norton, MAwheatoncollege.edu

Alumni sessions focus on self-care, wellness

Speakers shared tips for better health during pandemic year. For many, maintaining mental and physical well-being was especially difficult during the pandemic. Luckily, alumni in the fields of health and wellness were invited to help. This academic year, many presented their knowledge and insight at virtual talks devoted to the topics of wellness and self-care.