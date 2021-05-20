Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from model that nailed Josh Allen's huge season
With the 2021 NFL Draft in the books and a majority of the top free agents signed, it is officially time to begin 2021 Fantasy football draft prep. The Kansas City Chiefs will again be well-represented at the top of the 2021 Fantasy football rankings with names like Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce coming off the board early. The Buccaneers, however, grounded Kansas City's high-flying offense in a 31-9 Super Bowl win with a ferocious pass rush. Now, Fantasy players will need to decide if Kansas City's retooled offensive line will be strong enough to keep the Chiefs lighting up scoreboards.www.cbssports.com