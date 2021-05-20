Biden praises Israel-Palestinian cease-fire, says both 'deserve to live safely and securely'

There’s a story Joe Biden likes to tell any time he speaks to an audience about Israel. It’s 1948, a matter of days before Israel’s founding and three years after the end of World War II. Six-year-old Joey Biden is at the dinner table with his family, listening to his Catholic father wonder aloud why some people wouldn’t want to recognize the state of Israel. That’s when his father uttered the words “never again,” making clear to young Joey that the existence of Israel was crucial to preventing another Holocaust.