Biden praises Israel-Palestinian cease-fire, says both 'deserve to live safely and securely'

By Shannon Pettypiece, Lauren Egan, Adela Suliman
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday praised news of a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas, bringing to an end nearly two weeks of violence in the region. In a roughly three-minute speech at the White House, Biden said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had informed him that the country had agreed to "mutual, unconditional cease-fire to begin in two hours." Biden said that the Egyptians had informed the U.S. that Hamas had also agreed to the cease-fire.

News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Palestine
Country
Egypt
Related
Middle EastBoston Globe

Cease-fire in Gaza is ‘not enough,’ Palestinian minister says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Palestinians’ top diplomat said a cease-fire in Gaza will enable 2 million Palestinians to sleep Thursday night but it’s “not enough at all” and the world must now tackle the difficult issues of Jerusalem’s future and achieving an independent Palestinian state. Riad Al-Malki told reporters...
POTUSNBC News

Inside Biden's 'quiet,' 'relentless' diplomatic scramble on Gaza

WASHINGTON — As the first rocket fire was exchanged between Israel and Hamas, President Joe Biden settled on a strategy. And as he had throughout the 2020 campaign, Biden adhered to it despite mounting criticism from Republicans and even his own Democratic Party. His approach was stylistically muted and substantively...
U.S. PoliticsNorth Country Public Radio

Israel And Hamas Agree To A Cease-Fire In The Gaza Conflict

Israeli and Hamas have accepted a cease-fire plan that was to take effect at 2 a.m. local time Friday after 11 days of fighting in Gaza. The Israeli Cabinet voted to accept an Egyptian initiative for a cease-fire, according to a statement from the Cabinet. A Hamas spokesman said, "The Palestinian resistance will commit itself to this deal as long as the occupation is committed."
POTUSNPR

Biden Remarks On Israel-Hamas Cease-Fire, Says U.S. Officials Worked 'Hour By Hour'

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a cease-fire after 11 days of fierce attacks. The toll of that conflict has grown to at least 230 deaths in Gaza, including more than 60 children killed by Israeli airstrikes. Hamas militants have launched thousands of rockets that killed 12 people in Israel, including two children. President Biden addressed the breakthrough to end fighting this evening at the White House.
WorldVox

Why isn’t Biden pushing Israel harder?

There’s a story Joe Biden likes to tell any time he speaks to an audience about Israel. It’s 1948, a matter of days before Israel’s founding and three years after the end of World War II. Six-year-old Joey Biden is at the dinner table with his family, listening to his Catholic father wonder aloud why some people wouldn’t want to recognize the state of Israel. That’s when his father uttered the words “never again,” making clear to young Joey that the existence of Israel was crucial to preventing another Holocaust.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Biden Hails Israel-Hamas Cease-Fire, Sees 'Opportunity'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday hailed the cease-fire in the fighting between Israel and Hamas, saying he sees a “genuine opportunity” toward the larger goal of building a lasting peace in the Middle East. Biden credited the Egyptian government with playing a crucial role in brokering the...
Middle EastForward

Israel and Hamas agree to ceasefire after 11 days of bloodshed

(JTA) — After 11 days of fighting, Israel and Hamas agreed to a “mutual and simultaneous” ceasefire on Thursday that will begin at 2 a.m. Friday Israel time. Israel’s security cabinet unanimously approved the move, according to reports, after military officials presented what they deemed the successful outcomes of their campaign.
Presidential ElectionForeign Policy

Will Bibi Listen to Biden?

Here is today’s Foreign Policy brief: President Joe Biden calls for “significant de-escalation” of Israel’s Gaza campaign, the Arctic Council meets in Reykjavik, and Colombia’s protests enter fourth week. If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every weekday, please sign up here. Biden Calls For ‘Significant...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CBS News

Biden presses Israel to de-escalate deadly fighting with Gaza

President Biden pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to put an end to the deadly fighting between Israel and Gaza in a call Wednesday. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined CBSN with more on what the two leaders discussed, and what this means for the president's foreign policy approach.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Israel and Hamas agree Gaza truce, Biden pledges assistance

Israel and Hamas will cease fire across the Gaza Strip border as of Friday, the United States said, bringing a potentially tenuous halt to the fiercest fighting in years. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said his security cabinet had voted unanimously in favour of a "mutual and unconditional" Gaza truce proposed by Egypt, but added that the hour of implementation had yet to be agreed.
Middle EastNew York Post

Israel reportedly agrees to ceasefire with Hamas in talks with Egypt

Israel has reportedly agreed to an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire with Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip – as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to convene the security cabinet to discuss the terms for the agreement. Citing the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV, the Jerusalem Post reported that Israeli officials...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Full Text of Joe Biden's Statements on Israel and Hamas Cease-Fire

President Joe Biden spoke about his phone calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi on Thursday evening while an "unconditional" cease-fire to end the recent conflict in Gaza was set to go into effect within hours. News of the cease-fire broke shortly before Biden...
Foreign Policyworldpoliticsreview.com

China Is Taking Advantage of U.S. Inaction on the Israel-Hamas War

Editor’s Note: This is the web version of our subscriber-only weekly newsletter, China Note, which includes a look at the week’s top stories and best reads from and about China. Subscribe to receive it by email every Wednesday. If you’re already a subscriber, adjust your newsletter settings to receive it directly to your email inbox.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

LIVE UPDATES: Biden, US officials encouraging Israel to wind down Gaza bombardment: report

President Joe Biden has encouraged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials to wind down the Gaza offensive, according to a report Tuesday. Top Biden administration officials warned Israeli officials this week that time was not on their side due to international objections to the growing conflict between Israel and Hamas, an official with knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press.