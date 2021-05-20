newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

S.E. Cupp: Andrew Cuomo throws the book at New York

madison
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Yorkers have yet another reason to feel betrayed by their governor, Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo is set to receive a galling amount of money — $5.1 million — for a book he wrote touting his leadership during the global pandemic. “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the COVID-19 Pandemic” was published...

madison.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
S.e. Cupp
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump To Cnn#New Yorkers#Penguin Random House#Health Department#Assembly#Tribune Content Agency#S E Cupp Unfiltered#Governor Andrew Cuomo#Book#Leadership#Faith#November#Insult#July#Charity#October#American Crisis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthWashington Examiner

Andrew Cuomo set to rake in more than $5M from pandemic book deal: Report

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to earn more than $5 million from his memoir about leading New York through the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report. Cuomo's book, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from COVID-19 Pandemic, earned $3.12 million last year, and his contract includes another $2 million to be paid over the next two years, the New York Times reported Monday. Richard Azzopardi, a senior adviser to the governor, told the outlet the governor netted $1,537,508 from the book last year after expenses and taxes.
HealthBakersfield Californian

New York probe into Cuomo expands to an adviser, WSJ reports

NEW YORK — The New York State Attorney General’s Office is expanding its investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter. The probe, focused on sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo, will now look at whether one of the governor’s top...
Politicsdancingastronaut.com

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo eases restrictions on large concert venues

On May 19, New York governor Andrew Cuomo will “significantly” ease COVID-19 restrictions on indoor and outdoor attendance capacities, according to a new update on Cuomo’s governor.ny.gov website. Beginning mid-May, the indoor social gathering limit will increase from 100 to 250 people. The outdoor residential gathering limit, previously set at 25 people, will be lifted, reverting to the former social gathering limit of 500 people.
Public HealthFingerLakes1

Cuomo says New York reviewing CDC guidance on masks

Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision to announce reduced mask requirements in most public places- Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the state would review that information. The CDC guidance said that vaccinated people- in most circumstances- would be able to go mask-free whether they were indoors or...
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's COVID book deal is worth millions, new tax records show

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's publisher will pay him $5.1 million for the book he authored last year on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to newly released tax returns and ethics documents. The documents released Monday ended a months-long mystery over the size of the Cuomo's book deal with The Crown Publishing Group, which issued Cuomo's best-selling book, American Crisis, in October as the state stared down a second wave of coronavirus infections.
Politicsmediaite.com

Andrew Cuomo Reportedly Getting Over $5 Million for Book Deal

Scandal-plauged Governor Andrew Cuomo is reportedly receiving a total of $5.1 million for his book deal. You may remember that October, the New York governor released a book called American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic. Cuomo was criticized going back to when the book was announced in August for writing a book about the pandemic amid the ongoing pandemic.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

Cuomo Plans Full Reopening for New York State Beachgoers

Earlier today during a press conference at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, Governor Cuomo was optimistic about a full reopening of New York State's beaches and public swimming pools by mid-summer. Increased Vaccinations, Less COVID-19 Hospitalizations. Cuomo was optimistic about the rates of vaccination among New Yorkers and the declining numbers...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Cuomo to Rake In Whopping $5.1 Million for Pandemic Memoir

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will earn some $5.1 million in total proceeds from his book, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the COVID-19 Pandemic, according to financial information obtained prior to its public release by The New York Times. The figure includes the $3.12 million Cuomo earned in 2020 from the memoir, plus an additional $2 million to be paid out over the next two years. Cuomo spokesman Richard Azzopardi said in a statement that Cuomo netted $1,537,508 from the book last year, and donated a third of it to the United Way of New York State. The remainder went into a trust to be split equally between Cuomo’s three daughters, Azzopardi stated. The book has sold only 50,000 copies to date—not enough for Crown, its publisher, to recoup its costs, reported the Times. Cuomo has come under fire for allegedly using state resources to work on the book, an accusation he has strongly denied.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Sandra Lee And Andrew Cuomo Broke Up

When New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo and his longtime live-in girlfriend, Food Network star and lifestyle guru Sandra Lee, split in September 2019, they issued a joint statement. "Over the recent past," it explained, "we have realized that our lives have gone in different directions and our romantic relationship has turned into a deep friendship." The statement went on a bit further, reiterating the now-former couple's mutual dedication to Cuomo's three daughters with his former wife, Kerry Kennedy-Cuomo, but the bottom line message was that the two were parting amicably, and the rest was nobody else's business (via LoHud).