Guess who's coming to dinner? Virginia chef serves up tasty cicada tacos

When can you not use a taco break? Chicas Tacos brings a fun, outdoorsy taco date to you all around Los Angeles. Chicas Tacos is expanding. The popular taco spot is known as a Mexican fast casual concept and home to “A Better Taco”. Chicas Tacos opened their fourth location on May 5th, 2021 inside Whole Foods Venice. The new location’s menu will feature some key sought-after staples including the award-winning Chicas Impossible and Beer Battered Fish Tacos, nachos, burritos and bowls. Chicas Director of Tacos and Executive Chef Eduardo Ruiz has created some new menu items exclusive to Whole Foods Market Venice. “We’ve decided to launch some unique dishes, specifically with the Whole Foods Market shopper in mind” explains Chef Ruiz, “We’re excited to introduce our grilled fish taco, leche de tigre ceviche and added plant-based options which we think will resonate well with our new Venice community.”