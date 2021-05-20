newsbreak-logo
Guess who's coming to dinner? Virginia chef serves up tasty cicada tacos

By Katharine Jackson
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLEESBURG, Va. (Reuters) - For many Washington-area residents, the coming of the 17-year cicadas is a dreaded nuisance, but for chef Tobias Padovano it is a rare culinary opportunity. In their few weeks on the Earth's surface, the many billions of 1-1/2 inch-long (3.8 centimeter) black and orange insects will...

