Having a baby is usually an exciting, happy time. But it can also be a little overwhelming going home from the hospital, and that was before the added concern of doing so during a pandemic. While this is an emotional time and may not bring the “new baby” experience you had planned for, you can still safely celebrate and enjoy this precious time at home with your little one. And now with the development of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, there is an added layer of protection and peace of mind as your little one enters the world.