newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Singapore Steps Up Testing; EU Certificates: Virus Update

By Bloomberg News
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Singapore stepped up Covid testing amid a rise in new and unlinked infections. Malaysian industries urged the government to opt for tighter curbs rather than a full lockdown after a second straight day of record infections. The European Union moved forward with a plan for EU-wide vaccination certificates,...

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Eu Data#Tests And Testing#Health Data#U S Data#The European Union#Americans#Quicktake New Zealand To#Apec#Dow Jones#Trade#Tbs#Ntv#The Federal Reserve#Singapore Polytechnic#The Ministry Of Health#Johns Hopkins University#Pfizer Inc#Bloomberg L P#Yale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Public Health
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
Country
India
Country
Japan
News Break
Covid Testing
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Singapore to test thousands as unlinked virus cases raise concerns

SINGAPORE (May 9): Singapore will test thousands of people for Covid-19 as the number of infections unlinked to current clusters continued to rise. Three Changi Airport employees and a junior college student were among those who registered positive for the virus in recent days, the health ministry said on late Saturday. The government will expand testing to all workers at two of the airport's terminals and its Jewel shopping mall, and all students, staff, and visitors at the junior college.
Public HealthWashington Post

What it means for the U.S. to back waiver on coronavirus vaccine patents

After months of deadlock, the United States has reversed course, coming out in favor of a proposal to waive intellectual property protections for coronavirus vaccines at the World Trade Organization. “This is a global health crisis, and the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures,” U.S. Trade...
Public HealthVoice of America

African Activists Welcome US Support of COVID Vaccine Waiver

JOHANNESBURG - African nations have welcomed news that the U.S. supports a proposal to waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines. But, they warn, the road ahead is long and full of obstacles. Health experts and activists say the decision, announced this week by the U.S. trade representative, could save...
WorldThe Daily Star

WHO gives emergency approval to Sinopharm, first Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

The World Health Organization announced on Friday it had approved a Covid-19 vaccine from China's state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm for emergency use, reports Reuters. The vaccine, one of two main Chinese shots that collectively have already been given to hundreds of millions of people in China and abroad, becomes the first Covid-19 shot developed by a non-Western country to win the WHO's backing.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Singapore stocks tumble as strict virus curbs return

* Singapore shares record worst day in nearly a year * Taiwan stocks clock worst week in over a year * Philippine shares reverse losses from six-month lows * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Soumyajit Saha May 14 (Reuters) - Singapore stocks tumbled more than 3% on Friday after the city-state's imposition of the strictest COVID-19 curbs since last year stoked worries of a potential unravelling of its nascent recovery. Most Asian stocks, however, strengthened on reassurances from the U.S. Federal Reserve that a spike in inflation was temporary, with China and South Korea shares advancing 1.7% and 1.1%, respectively. Singapore stocks marked their worst session in nearly a year and the dollar fell 0.2% as the city-state tightened restrictions on social gatherings and public activities amid a rise in locally acquired infections. The Asian trade and financial hub had been reporting almost zero or single-digit daily local infections for months, before a recent rise. Losses were driven by a 7% slump in flag carrier Singapore Airlines and a 4% drop in in-flight caterer SATS Ltd . "Quick reopening hopes have been dashed, especially for the travel and leisure sectors," Bank of Singapore analyst Moh Siong Sim said. "Manufacturing should hold up as has been the case over the past year." Taiwan shares rose 1% to snap four sessions of losses after Premier Su Tseng-chang said the COVID-19 alert level would not be raised and that there were enough resources to fight the pandemic. The bourse though registered its worst week in over a year as it lost more than 8%, amid tighter curbs in public places forced by a rare and unexpected rise in COVID cases. Philippine shares reversed losses to rise 0.5% as market participants picked up beaten-down stocks, an analyst said, after dropping as much as 2.5% to six-month lows earlier in the session. Chinese yuan firmed 0.3% to lead gains among Asian currencies as the dollar weakened, with investors assessing the risk of U.S. inflation rising faster than expected. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down about 0.90 basis points at 6.405% ** India's COVID-19 cases cross 24 million ** In the Philippines, top index gainers are SM Investments Corp up 4.3% and Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc up 2.3% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0626 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD % % % Japan -0.01 -5.68 2.32 2.33 China +0.28 +1.42 1.65 0.38 India +0.08 -0.40 -0.36 4.74 Philippines +0.10 +0.50 0.53 -12.19 S.Korea +0.09 -3.73 1.11 9.86 Singapore -0.23 -1.15 -3.07 6.46 Taiwan +0.00 +1.74 1.00 7.43 Thailand -0.06 -4.49 -0.07 6.74 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha and Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Public HealthPosted by
MercuryNews

UK races to test, vaccinate as virus variant threatens plans

LONDON — British health workers, aided by the army, distributed coronavirus tests door-to-door Saturday in two towns in northern England, seeking to contain a fast-spreading variant that threatens plans to lift all lockdown restrictions next month. Cases of a variant first identified in India have more than doubled in a...
WorldComputer Weekly

UK government selects NHS App for Covid vaccination passport

One person’s affront to civil liberties and another’s convenient way in which to unlock business in the post-Covid environment, vaccination passports are a reality and the UK government has chosen the official National Health Service (NHS) App as the digital mechanism by which a citizen’s vaccination status will be indicated.
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Singapore goes on defensive as virus success status at risk

(May 10): Singapore, the Asian city-state that has been among the world’s best at containing the Covid-19 pandemic, is back on the defensive, reimposing local restrictions and tightening its borders amid a pop in cases. With infections in the community sometimes reaching double digits among a population of 5.7 million,...
Public HealthTribTown.com

The Latest: India sees cases drop, struggles on vaccinating

NEW DELHI — For the first time in weeks, India’s daily cases dropped below 300,000, continuing a decline as the country battles a ferocious surge of COVID-19. The health ministry said around 280,000 cases and 4,106 deaths were confirmed in the last 24 hours. Both numbers are almost certainly undercounts.
Public HealthFortune

Vaccine equity: Africa calls for COVID-19 vaccine plants on its shores

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Rwanda, South Africa and Senegal are among countries calling for the establishment of full vaccine-manufacturing plants to prepare for future pandemics after Africa found itself at the back of the queue for Covid-19 shots.
Public HealthNewsTimes

Singapore chides Indian politician for false virus claims

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore criticized an Indian politician on Wednesday for making unfounded claims on social media that a new COVID-19 variant in Singapore was particularly harmful to children and could cause a fresh surge of infections in India. Singapore’s Foreign Ministry said it summoned India’s high commissioner over the...
TravelPosted by
Reuters

COVID certificate will be a signal for travel in EU, Germany says

(Reuters) - Germany hopes for a swift agreement on a COVID-19 certificate that could allow citizens to travel more easily in the European Union, as more and more countries are opening up amid falling infection rates ahead of the summer holiday season. European affairs ministers met on Tuesday in Brussels...
Public Healthwcn247.com

Asian stocks mixed after Taiwan, Singapore anti-virus curbs

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed after Taiwan and Singapore tightened anti-coronavirus restrictions and Wall Street turned in its biggest weekly decline in three months. Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced, while Tokyo and Seoul declined. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose Friday but ended the week down 1.4% for its first weekly decline in three weeks. Taiwan and Singapore re-imposed anti-disease restrictions over the weekend following a spike in new infections, raising concern the region’s economic recovery might be pushed back. Their new case numbers were modest compared with India's thousands, but the rise in economies that appeared to have the disease under control prompted concern.
Public HealthPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

The Latest: Britain tests, vaccinates to contain variant

LONDON — Britain is deploying public health officials, supported by the army, to distribute coronavirus tests door-to-door in two northern England towns to help contain a fast-spreading variant that threatens lockdown-easing plans. Cases of a strain first identified in India have more than doubled in a week. Government scientific advisers...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Singapore summons Indian envoy in virus row

Singapore called in India's envoy Wednesday to protest "unfounded" claims by New Delhi's chief minister that a coronavirus strain from the city-state was dangerous for children. India is suffering one of the world's worst Covid-19 outbreaks while tiny Singapore has been praised for keeping the disease in check with relatively few infections. But following a slight uptick in Singapore, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted a warning about a "new coronavirus strain" from the city-state that is "extremely dangerous for children", and urged the government to impose a flight ban. Singapore's foreign ministry said it had expressed concerns to India's high commissioner in the city-state about the chief minister's "unfounded assertions".