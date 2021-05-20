newsbreak-logo
Amazon will premiere new Borat footage May 25

By Fred Topel
UPI News
 22 hours ago
Amazon Prime will show new footage from Sacha Baron Cohen's five days in character in lockdown. Photo courtesy of Amazon 

May 20 (UPI) -- Amazon announced Thursday that all new Borat footage would premiere on Amazon Prime on May 25. The streaming service released a trailer of never before released footage on April 15.

The new footage will be called Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved from Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine. This follows the complete names of the movies, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

Sacha Baron Cohen filmed a second Borat film in secret from 2019 to 2020. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm premiered Oct. 23.

The new footage includes new material from the 2006 Borat film. From Subsequent Moviefilm, new footage includes 40 minutes of footage of Cohen remaining in character as Borat for five days with two strangers in COVID-19 lockdown and six additional shorts debunking his roommates' conspiracy theories.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm earned Oscar nominations for Cohen and his collaborators' screenplay, and for Maria Bakalova's performance as Borat's daughter. Amazon's trailer includes more footage of Bakalova, too.

Borat is one of the characters Cohen created and featured on Da Ali G Show. Borat interviews real people and encourages them to reveal their prejudices.

20th Century Fox released the first Borat film in 2006. Amazon released the second.

