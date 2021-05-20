newsbreak-logo
Dane County, WI

Maintaining mandate makes sense now -- Kurt Kaczmarek

madison
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRemaining masked a couple more weeks makes sense for Dane County. While the COVID-19 vaccine is now readily available here (please get it for the common good), some residents are still waiting to become fully immunized, having receiving their first of two doses as soon as reasonably possible. I'm looking...

madison.com
Dane County, WI
Health
County
Dane County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Madison, WI
Dane County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
#Doses#Summer Parties#Faces
Dane County, WI
forwardlookout

Dane County Week Ahead 5/17/21

County board has the $13M for people without housing to go from hotels to housing – but will there be landlords to rent to them?. 5:30 PM City-County Homeless Issues Committee Virtual meeting: See top of agenda for instructions on how to join the webinar or call in by phone.
Dane County, WI

Parisi helps open conservancy in Town of Medina

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi joined Dane County Parks staff and community members on Friday to cut the ribbon on the Joyce M. Baer & George J. Socha Nature Conservancy, located in the Town of Medina. The land was donated to the county in 2007 with a life estate and...
Madison, WI

Steven Klafka: F-35 noise not taken seriously

Dear Editor: At a recent meeting of the Dane County Airport Commission, Madison residents spoke in favor of the county resolution opposing the F-35 fighter jets proposed for Truax Field. We reminded the commission about the Air Force’s Environmental Impact Statement, which concluded that the F-35 jets would cause 2,766 people to live in areas “incompatible with residential use” and found there would be disproportionate impacts to low-income families and families of color living in neighborhoods adjacent to the base. We noted that the Air Force failed to consider the 60,000 people who live within 3 miles of Truax Field, and, of importance to the commission, the Air Force will provide no funds for noise mitigation but instead rely on the county airport to protect surrounding residents.
Dane County, WI

Wipperfurth re-elected at Dane County Cities and Villages Association

Windsor Village Board President Bob Wipperfuth was re-elected president of the Dane County Cities and Villages Association (DCCVA), leading an executive committee returning for a third year in a row. At the DCCVA's annual membership meeting on May 12, Wipperfurth was re-elected president, with Village of McFarland President Carolyn Clow...
Madison, WI

39 percent of Wisconsinites fully vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just over 39 percent of Wisconsinites have completed their vaccination series, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services. The percentage translates to approximately 2.2 million Wisconsin residents. Just over 45 percent—or approximately 2.6 Wisconsinites—have received their first dose of the COVID-19...
Stoughton, WI

Syttende Mai returns to Stoughton after pandemic hiatus

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- The 2021 version of Stoughton's Syttende Mai wasn't exactly the same as what the festival was before COVID-19 canceled last year's edition, but community members said they're glad the event was able to return, even in a modified format. "It's a little bit different this year, but...
Dane County, WI

Young criminals need tough love -- Randy Zink

The State Journal article on Tuesday "First Black sheriff sworn in" said that new Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett wants to “focus on solving problems in the community without necessarily arresting people or taking them to jail.”. From other recent articles, it seems that the new Dane County sheriff and...
Dane County, WI

14 Dane County students receive National Merit Scholarships

Fourteen high school juniors from five Dane County districts were named National Merit Scholarship winners with each receiving $2,500 toward their college education. Seven students from the Madison School District, four from the Middleton-Cross Plains School District, one student from the De Forest Area School District, one from the Mount Horeb Area School District and one from the Verona Area School District were named National Merit Scholarship winners in May.
Madison, WI

A Century of Innovation: Statement from President Jack Daniels

With more than a century of success to draw upon, Madison Area Technical College (Madison College) is ready to fuel revitalization of our businesses and industries in Madison, Dane County and the 11 counties and numerous cities and towns we serve. We are strategically positioned to enhance current partnerships with...
Wisconsin State

Which southern Wisconsin counties still have mask mandates in place?

With Rock County lifting its county-wide mask mandate effective immediately, very few county-wide orders are still in effect in southern Wisconsin after the CDC’s most recent recommendation that fully vaccinated people can safely drop the masks in most situations. In fact, Dane County’s may be one of the few left...
Wisconsin State

Girl Scouts of Badgerland Wisconsin introduces dairy patch

VILLAGE OF DANE, Wis.– The Badgerland Girl Scouts introduced Wisconsin’s first dairy patch on Saturday. The dairy patch is intended to grow dairy lovers and dairy workers. It’s earned by learning about the diverse range of dairy-related professions available today. “Agriculture is so cool, and I think people, because they...
Wisconsin State

More than 3,400 Wis. children 12-15 receive first COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 3,400 Wisconsin children ages 12-15 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials report Friday. The Department of Health Services added vaccine data for this age group to its COVID-19 dashboard Friday, after the first day of vaccinations for this newly eligible group took place the day before.