Over the last almost nine months since I lost my dad, I have experienced so many different feelings and emotions. At times, I didn’t know I could ever feel a certain way, nor did I really ever want to. Just like so many other people in this world, I have experienced different traumas throughout my life and have found ways to cope with each one, none the same as the last. No prior trauma in my life could have prepared me for the grief I am dealing with now because most of the time, it feels like the only thing that can make me feel better is having my dad, and that’s the only thing I can’t have.