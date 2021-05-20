To implement an infrastructure overhaul, we need to address the devil in the details
After decades of incremental steps by Congress to address national infrastructure needs, the Biden administration recently unveiled a 32-page, $2.3 trillion plan that combines federal spending on traditional physical infrastructure with federal spending on workforce training and education, research and development of new technologies, as well as affordable housing. Senate Republicans countered with a 2-page, $568 billion plan that targets a narrower subset of physical infrastructure and does not include the broader elements of the Biden plan.www.msn.com