Camden, ME

Bellew to Camden Rotary: Childcare essential for workforce development

By Joan Phaup
penbaypilot.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePenobscot Bay CEO Melissa Bellew characterized safe, affordable childcare as an essential component of workforce development during a recent Camden Rotary Club meeting. Bellew’s talk highlighting childcare gaps and potential solutions was the ninth in a series on local economic and workforce development challenges. The monthly series covers topics such as demographics, vocational training, attainable housing, and workforce skills gaps. It is designed to generate collaboration among leaders in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors to improve the region’s economic vitality.

www.penbaypilot.com
