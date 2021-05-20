Top Arizona elections official says voting machines turned over to GOP recount should be replaced

Criticism of Arizona Republicans’ so-called audit of the state’s 2020 election results is growing and on Monday the Republican-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors added its condemnation to the tin hat election review that is seeking to uncover some vast, conspiratorial fraud validating Donald Trump’s claims that he was robbed of the presidency. In response to outlandish Republican accusations that voter files were surreptitiously deleted (oooh) and fake ballots secretly imported (ahhhh), the board held a public meeting blasting the conspiracy-fueled, taxpayer-funded audit as a “sham” and a “con.” In a letter to the Republican leader of the state Senate, the county board officials, four of five of whom are Republicans, accuse the elected Republicans who are pushing the audit effort of being “only interested in feeding the various festering conspiracy theories that fuel the fundraising schemes of those pulling your strings.”