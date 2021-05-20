newsbreak-logo
Arizona State

Top Arizona elections official says voting machines turned over to GOP recount should be replaced

By Joseph Choi
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) on Thursday advised Maricopa County officials to replace all voting machines that were turned over to the private contractor carrying out an audit of the 2020 presidential election. The Washington Post reports that Hobbs cited "grave concerns regarding the security and integrity" of...

www.msn.com
Arizona Statethedispatch.com

Was the Voter Database ‘Deleted’ in Maricopa County, Arizona?

On March 15, Donald Trump released a statement claiming that the voter database in Maricopa County, Arizona had been “deleted.”. Arizona Republicans, recycling familiar voter fraud claims, last month initiated an audit of ballots from Maricopa County, claiming that Trump won the state. The new, partisan audit has not uncovered evidence of widespread fraud or, as some have claimed, produced new votes.
U.S. PoliticsWKRC

Watchdog group sues Arizona senate as audit controversy continues

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (SBG) — A left-leaning watchdog organization is suing the Arizona Senate over public records related to an audit of the Maricopa County election. American Oversight says it requested documents related to Cyber Ninjas, the private company managing the audit, and other records related to the audit’s funding and investigation processes, according to the Washington Examiner. They’re asking the judge to "enforce Arizona Public Records Law by compelling the Senate to promptly produce records responsive to American Oversight’s requests.”
Arizona StateArkansas Online

Arizona county's GOP election board rips vote audit as 'grift'

PHOENIX -- The top Republicans in Arizona's largest county gave an impassioned defense of their handling of the 2020 election Monday, calling on fellow members of the GOP and business leaders to speak out against an unprecedented partisan election audit. The GOP-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors cast the audit...
Arizona StateSlate

Arizona Republican Officials Call State GOP Election Audit a “Sham” and a “Con”

Criticism of Arizona Republicans’ so-called audit of the state’s 2020 election results is growing and on Monday the Republican-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors added its condemnation to the tin hat election review that is seeking to uncover some vast, conspiratorial fraud validating Donald Trump’s claims that he was robbed of the presidency. In response to outlandish Republican accusations that voter files were surreptitiously deleted (oooh) and fake ballots secretly imported (ahhhh), the board held a public meeting blasting the conspiracy-fueled, taxpayer-funded audit as a “sham” and a “con.” In a letter to the Republican leader of the state Senate, the county board officials, four of five of whom are Republicans, accuse the elected Republicans who are pushing the audit effort of being “only interested in feeding the various festering conspiracy theories that fuel the fundraising schemes of those pulling your strings.”
Arizona Statekisswtlz.com

Arizona official denounces “unprecedented” election audit

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs condemned the ongoing audit of the ballots and voting machines in Maricopa, the state’s largest county, by the Republican-controlled state Senate. Although the audit will not change the results of the presidential election, Hobbs said in a Friday interview with CBSN it is a “highly partisan effort” that will undermine faith in elections.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

New GOP conference chair Elise Stefanik says the Justice Department is trying to block the Arizona election audit as Trump allies pour millions into recount

Rep. Elise Stefanik, the House Republicans' new GOP conference chair, said the Justice Department is trying to block the Arizona election audit, as allies of former President Donald Trump pour millions into the recount. 'The Biden Department of Justice is trying to block that audit. That is unconstitutional, from my...
Arizona StateSlate

Twitter Is a Cauldron of Misinformation About the Arizona 2020 Vote Audit

Six months after the 2020 election, the Arizona state Senate is conducting what it calls an “audit” of Maricopa County’s November results. The process has been roundly and rightly criticized as chaotic and partisan by election security and administration professionals—including members of the county’s own Board of Elections, which is not participating. Run by a company whose founder has spread Stop the Steal conspiracy theories, the audit has become an opportunity for people to peddle election-related disinformation. And these false narratives are too much for election officials in Arizona—or around the country—to combat on their own.
Maricopa County, AZbloomberglaw.com

Arizona Election Audit Pauses Recount of 2.1 Million Ballots

Nearly 2.1 million ballots from the 2020 election in Arizona will go into temporary storage Friday to make way for planned high school graduation ceremonies at the site of an unprecedented audit of President Joe Biden’s win in the state. A roughly 10-day pause in recounting every ballot cast in...