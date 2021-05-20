newsbreak-logo
Milton man charged with child enticement over Snapchat messages

By Chris Higgins
Wiscnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA 26-year-old Milton man was charged with child enticement after a stepfather posed as a child on Snapchat. Christopher A. Skelly was charged with one felony count of child enticement in Columbia County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Judge Todd Hepler set $5,000 signature bond. Skelly may not have contact with the child, the child’s family and may not have unsupervised contact with underage girls. He may not access the internet through any device. Skelly faces up to 25 years in prison and $100,000 in fines for the charge.

