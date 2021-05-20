Milton man charged with child enticement over Snapchat messages

A horse is home safe after going missing over the weekend weekend. The Rock County Sheriff’s office says the mare was reported missing from Magnolia Bluff Park at 3:00 p.m. Sunday. The sheriff’s office deployed its drone team to search for the horse, which was described as brown with a crooked white stripe on its face. The horse was found about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday when a resident on Knutson Road was awaken by barking dogs and looked out to see a horse standing in the yard.