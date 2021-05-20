newsbreak-logo
Ron and Renee Vaughn honored as Lightning Community Heroes

NHL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Ron and Renee Vaughn as the 29th Lightning Community Heroes this season during the first period of tonight's Game 3 matchup against the Florida Panthers. The Vaughns, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Heroes program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, LifePath Hospice, University of Tampa, Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church and the Tampa Museum of Art.

www.nhl.com
